Empowering Together: How Meriwest Transformed Communities In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meriwest Credit Union embodies the credit union spirit through their commitment to their members and their community

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union continues to embody the essence of the credit union motto 'People Helping People' by spearheading initiatives in literacy and community support. The institution's dedication to delivering accessible financial services, driving financial education programs, and aiding Bay Area nonprofits have garnered them numerous accolades and recognition.

Adding to their list of achievements, the credit union received the prestigious 'Best Place to Work' award from the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal for a fifth consecutive year. This recognition underscores Meriwest's commitment to fostering a workplace culture that thrives on innovation, collaboration, and social responsibility.

Throughout 2024, Meriwest employees were deeply involved in volunteer efforts and fundraising initiatives by dedicating 1,184 collective hours to various charitable causes and raised a record-setting $45,378. These contributions went towards supporting essential services such as food relief, financial literacy programs, and those affected by homelessness and domestic violence.

Beyond their individual efforts, Meriwest's business development and community relations teams participated in and sponsored nearly 550 events. The credit union's steadfast support was instrumental in aiding 23 local nonprofit organizations, with significant donations of $10,000 to the Alzheimer's Association and local affordable housing projects. Furthermore, Meriwest honored local educators through the Cal-Hi Sports 'Teacher of the Week' Merit Award and provided educational resources and scholarships to over 2,500 students.

In pursuit of empowering the community through knowledge and resources, the Meriwest team engaged with 8,600 residents through 250+ workshops in 2024, surpassing their initial goal of 6,500 participants. Their impactful efforts earned them recognition awards and accolades from various nonprofits, schools, and chambers for their exceptional community outreach and support.

“In celebrating our commitment and dedication to our members and communities, we are proud to continue in our efforts to serve as a financial education resource and make a meaningful impact that empowers our community residents to thrive in their life's journey,” said Helen Grays-Jones, Director of Community Relations at Meriwest Credit Union.“With gratitude for our remarkable team's accomplishments, we look forward to the continued pursuit of our mission with passion and empathy.”

For Meriwest Credit Union, the commitment to 'People Helping People' goes beyond rhetoric, manifesting in tangible actions that uplift and empower the communities they serve. By upholding the values of financial literacy, community engagement, and social responsibility, Meriwest sets the standard for credit unions nationwide.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union , one of Silicon Valley's largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest, with assets of nearly $2.2 billion, offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted one of the 'Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley' in the Mercury News' Annual 'Readers' Choice Awards' and a“Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2024. More information can be found at .

Contacts:

Jeffrey Zane

Meriwest Credit Union

Social Media and Public Relations Specialist

408-612-1484

...