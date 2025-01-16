Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Turn Signal Indicator Variable Volume Control (SGJ-449)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to enhance the sound of a turn signal so it doesn't go unnoticed by the driver after changing lanes or turning," said an inventor, from Lehi, Utah, "so I invented the TURN SIGNAL INDICATOR VARIABLE VOLUME CONTROL. My invention would raise the turn signal volume as the vehicle increased speed or engine RPM's, alerting the driver that his 'blinker' was still on."

The invention provides a louder variable audible signal to remind a driver of turn signal operation. In doing so, it prevents a driver from forgetting to deactivate the signal following a turn or lane change. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also prevents confusion. The invention features a user-friendly 'set it and forget it' design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, especially those who have trouble hearing their turn signal indicators.

