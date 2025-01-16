Aspire Academy Graduate Mohamed Mahmoud Kicks Off 2025 With High Ambitions And A Training Camp

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Aspire Academy 2022 Mohamed Mahmoud, a rising star in Qatari swimming, has commenced 2025 with a renewed focus and dedication to excellence. He recently participated in an intensive training camp at Aspire Academy, held in collaboration with the Qatar Swimming Association (QSA), to prepare for a year filled with high aspirations.

Mahmoud, who earned two bronze medals at last year's Asian Age Group Aquatics Championships in the men's 200m individual medley and 50m freestyle, reflected on his achievements and outlined his goals for the coming year.

"Competing against Asia's finest swimmers and earning Qatar's first-ever medal on a continental stage was an unforgettable honour," said Mahmoud. "This milestone fuels my ambition as I set my sights even higher this year. My goal is to compete with the world's best swimmers, and I'm fully committed to pushing my limits, improving my timings, and securing my spot at the World Aquatics Championships."

Two Weeks of Intensive Training

The two-week training camp, held at Aspire Academy, brought together athletes from the Qatar National Team and Aspire Academy's student-athletes. The camp is an integral part of Aspire Academy's swimming programme, which aims to nurture and prepare athletes for national and international competitions.

Dr. Evi Varamenti, Performance Support Lead for Swimming at Aspire Academy, highlighted the success of the program, stating:

"Our collaboration with the Qatar Swimming Association has significantly enhanced our athletes' development through increased training support. While the Association provides expert coaching, we contribute advanced sports science facilities. This successful partnership has helped establish Qatar as the second-ranking nation in swimming among Arab countries."

Mr. Yuri Vlasov, Swimming Coach at the QSA, emphasised the importance of these camps for swimmer development and preparation for the upcoming West Asian Championship. He remarked:

"This training camp is part of our preparation for the West Asian Championship at the end of April. Four coaches are working with the swimmers, maintaining a rigorous schedule of 10 sessions per week, complemented by gym work, stretching, and overall fitness training. The camp enables us to focus on every aspect of the program, from training to nutrition. Aspire provides comprehensive support, including access to physiologists and psychologists, which is invaluable."

Arab Swimmers on the Global Stage

Arab swimmers have made remarkable strides on the global stage in recent years, setting new benchmarks for regional competition. Mr. Chokri Al Gafsi, Qatar National Team Swimming Coach, stressed the importance of such achievements:

"Arab athletes excelling globally inspire younger generations and instil a sense of pride. Unlike countries such as the USA or Australia, where many swimmers dedicate themselves fully to the sport, Arab swimmers face the unique challenge of balancing rigorous training with academics. This makes their accomplishments even more significant."

Mr. Rachid Al Mohannadi, Head of National Teams, commended the partnership between Aspire Academy and Qatar Swimming Association, stating:

"Aspire Academy plays a pivotal role in our mission to develop swimming excellence in Qatar. Through our collaboration, we aim to not only enhance the performance of our athletes but also set new standards for swimming in the country. This partnership is a cornerstone in our journey to achieve international success and elevate Qatar's presence in the global swimming arena."

A Platform for Excellence

The training camp provides a vital platform for athletes to refine their skills, build confidence, and elevate their performance levels. Aspire Academy remains at the forefront of developing Qatari swimming talent, nurturing a new generation of athletes prepared to excel and compete on the global stage.

MENAFN16012025000067011011ID1109098863