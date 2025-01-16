Celebrate John Wayne Cancer Foundation's 40Th Anniversary By Participating In The 2025 John Wayne Grit Series Trail Runs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The John Wayne Grit Series Invites Runners of All Ages and Abilities to Participate

2025 is the John Wayne Cancer Foundation's 40th Anniversary and the foundation is asking everyone to participate in the John Wayne Grit Series.

- Ethan Wayne, President, John Wayne Cancer FoundationDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 2025 is the John Wayne Cancer Foundation 's 40th Anniversary and the foundation is asking everyone to get involved, because that was Duke's wish. One great way that you can be an action hero like Duke is to participate in the John Wayne Grit Series . This thrilling event series challenges participants to push their physical and mental limits while raising vital funds for pioneering cancer research and programs.Each race in the series offers participants the opportunity to run or walk with grit, determination, and purpose-all while supporting groundbreaking cancer initiatives. We invite you visit these incredible destinations for a fun filled weekend adventure you won't forget.John Wayne Grit Series Trail Run Lineup For 2025.John Wayne Grit Series Pioneertown, CA – Half Marathon & 10KDate: March 22, 2025Location: Pioneertown, CAStart in a wild west movie set town and go through the rugged beauty of California's high desert in this exciting event offering both a Half Marathon and a 10K distance, located near Joshua Tree National Park..John Wayne Grit Series Newport Coast, CA – 50K, 25K & 5KDate: May 10, 2025Location: Newport Coast, CAEnjoy stunning coastal views near Duke's hometown at this race with multiple distance options, from a 5K to a challenging 50K ultra..John Wayne Grit Series Moab, UT – Half Marathon & 10KDate: September 27, 2025Location: Moab, UTRun or walk through the iconic red rock landscapes of Moab in this breathtaking Half Marathon and 10K set in one of the nation's most famous outdoor destinations..John Wayne Grit Series Lone Pine, CA – Half Marathon & 10KDate: October 18, 2025Location: Lone Pine, CAChallenge yourself with views of the Sierra Nevada mountains in this unforgettable race offering both a Half Marathon and 10K option..John Wayne Grit Series Fort Worth Stockyards, TX – 5KDate: November 8, 2025Location: Fort Worth, TXExperience the history and charm of the Texas Stockyards in this 5K race, celebrating the spirit of the American West.For full event details and registration, visit .Ethan Wayne"The John Wayne Grit Series gives us all a chance to get outside, challenge ourselves, appreciate our health and support those who are going through the difficult battle of fighting cancer; whether they be a doctor or patient."A Legacy of GritThe John Wayne Grit Series was created to give people who have been affected by cancer a way to join a community of people who have one goal, to beat cancer. Duke's battle with cancer and his outspoken determination to fight, inspired people around the world. Each race in the series serves as a tribute to the Duke's enduring presence by offering participants the chance to run and walk in honor and memory of their loved ones who were diagnosed with cancer.How to ParticipateRegistration for the 2025 John Wayne Grit Series trail runs is open now. To sign up and secure your spot, visit . Early registration is encouraged as spaces fill up quickly.ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE GRIT SERIESShow your grit in the fight against cancer by running through iconic John Wayne movie locations and rugged Western landscapes. The John Wayne Grit Series events benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation so every step you take advances the fight against cancer through pioneering research and programs.ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE CANCER FOUNDATIONThe John Wayne Cancer Foundation's mission is to lead the fight against cancer with courage, strength, and grit. The foundation funds novel and innovative programs that improve cancer patients' outcomes and save lives through research, education, awareness, and support. For more information, visit .

