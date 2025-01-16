FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Shares Plummet After Muddy Waters Report Alleges Misleading Accounting – Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of FTAI Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) plunged nearly 25% on Wednesday after activist short seller Muddy Waters Research published a scathing report accusing the company of misleading investors about its performance.

Shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman has opened an investigation into the allegations.

The Muddy Waters Report

The report alleges that the company has inflated its revenue, particularly in its Aerospace Products (AP) segment, by improperly classifying one-time engine sales as recurring Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) revenue. Muddy Waters asserts that a significant portion of the AP segment's revenue growth stems from the sale of entire engines, which should be classified as asset sales rather than MRO services.

The report estimates that roughly 80% of the AP segment's adjusted EBITDA is derived from gains on sales, primarily from engine sales. Muddy Waters argues that this highlights the company's reliance on asset sales rather than a sustainable, recurring MRO business model. Muddy Waters suggests that the motive behind these alleged misrepresentations is to generate a valuation significantly larger than that of a leasing business.

Furthermore, the report points out that Fortress Investment Group, a major shareholder, sold a substantial amount of stock in a secondary offering in May 2024, potentially benefiting from the inflated valuation driven by the alleged accounting misrepresentations.

Hagens Berman's Investigation of FTAI

Following the release of the Muddy Waters report, shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman initiated an investigation into FTAI Aviation's financial reporting practices.

“We are investigating whether FTAI has misled investors about its reported revenue growth,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

