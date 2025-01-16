Sony Music Group Renews Commitment To Ukulele Kids Club, Donating Ukuleles For Children In Need Around The World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"I'm not shocked, you're shocked! " Two days prior to this picture, Lily underwent a brain tumor resection. Nothing could stop her from continuing to create songs and sing using her new ukulele thanks to Ukulele Kids Club!

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sony Group (SMG) has reaffirmed its dedication to supporting music therapy for medically fragile children by renewing its partnership with the Ukulele Kids Club (UKC). This collaboration, facilitated by Sony Music Latin and funded through SMG's Global Social Justice Fund, underscores the company's commitment to leveraging music as a therapeutic tool to improve the lives of young patients.The renewed support from SMG will enable UKC to expand its reach, providing more ukuleles and music therapy resources to children in hospitals and healthcare settings worldwide, with a special emphasis on the Latin American programs sponsored in the initial SMG and UKC partnership. Since its inception in 2013, UKC has donated over 16,000 ukuleles to children in need, fostering healing and joy through music.Marlén Rodriguez-Wolfe, Chair of UKC, expressed gratitude for the ongoing partnership: "Sony Music Group's renewed support, particularly through the efforts of our partners at Sony Music Latin and the Global Social Justice Fund, is instrumental in helping us bring the healing power of music to even more children in need. Their commitment enables us to continue our mission of transforming lives through music therapy and the ukulele."In addition to financial contributions, SMG also supports UKC through outreach programs and opportunities for employee and artist engagement, fostering ongoing connections between Sony Music and music therapy communities around the country. The renewed partnership between SMG and UKC is set to support active programs and initiatives to reach children in the United States and Latin America, ensuring that more medically fragile children have access to the benefits of music therapy and an instrument of their own.UKULELE KIDS CLUB INC.For more information about the Ukulele Kids Club and its programs, visit theukc.For more information about Sony Music Group's philanthropic initiatives, visit sonymusic/global-social-justice.About Ukulele Kids Club:The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the healing power of music by donating ukuleles to children in hospitals and providing music therapy services. Founded in 2013, UKC has partnered with over 300 music therapy programs globally, significantly impacting the lives of thousands of children.About Sony Music Group:Sony Music Group (SMG) is a global recorded music and publishing company committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Beyond its core business, SMG is dedicated to philanthropic efforts that promote music education, support social justice initiatives, and provide aid to communities in need.

