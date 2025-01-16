Cindy Joins Cerebri AI As Vice President Of Customer Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cerebri AI Adds Veteran to Management Team to Help Managed Rapid Growth

- Jean BelangerAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cerebri AI develops and sells analytical services for the corporate travel and announces Cindy Lewis has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Success. Cindy will be a senior member of the company's management team and responsible for the growing number of major global brands and corporate accounts that use Cerebri AIQ analytical services to control and optimize their spending on travel, meetings & entertainment. Cindy's three decades of experience in travel-related sales, operations, and payment systems will be invaluable in helping Cerebri AI manage its rapidly growing customer base.Jean Belanger, Co-founder / CEO of Cerebri AI, said, "We are extremely proud to have someone of Cindy's immense talent and track record joining Cerebri AI." He went on to say, "Not only has Cindy helped grow the corporate travel business, working with several leading industry vendors, she has also volunteered and helped GBTA become the most important advocate for the corporate travel industry in the United States and abroad. Before joining Cerebri AI, Cindy held the position of Vice President at Edenred Pay, an international payment service provider. Previously, she held senior leadership positions with Travel Solutions by Campbell and Travel Corp. and was with BCD Travel for nearly 20 years, most recently as Vice President of Sales. Cindy currently serves as the President of the GBTA Dallas Ft. Worth Chapter. She previously held multiple Board of Director positions with the DFW Chapter. She has also been involved with the national GBTA Aviation & Technology committees, based in Washington, D.C. She was recently honored by GBTA WINiT with the 2024 Top 50 Follow Her: Legends and Mentor Award.A“true” Texan – Cindy is based in Dallas and is most proud of her two grown sons and the 33 years of marriage to her best friend, Andy.About Cerebri AICerebri AI, based in Austin, Texas, develops and sells analytical services to businesses and organizations used by corporate travel managers, procurement specialists, and CFO financial staff to analyze & optimize travel, meetings, and entertainment spending. Business travel spending in 2024 totaled $1.4 trillion ( GBTA ) and is one of the largest discretionary spending categories.Travel represents a unique analytics challenge for business as the critical datasets that support this spending are resident in systems run by 3rd-party vendors who provide corporate credit cards, travel management services, and expense management services. The company developed the Cerebri AIQ data engineering and AI software platform to QA, reconcile, and consolidate this data in near real-time and sells its analytical services on a SaaS basis. Cerebri AI uses AI technology throughout its data engineering and analytical processes for best-in-class results.Cerebri AI analytical services are used to analyze and optimize travel, meetings, & entertainment spending and to provide insights to negotiate better travel contracts with airline, hotel, and car rental suppliers. Cerebri AI analytical services drive hard-dollar savings across a number of KPIs, including identifying travel booked outside corporate programs, lost corporate credit card rebates, optimizing air & hotel contract negotiations, and fulfilling reporting requirements needed for ESG, DEI, and Wellness by further consolidating these new and emerging data sources.To learn more about our company and our products, please visit .# # #Contact-Bruce Kopkin / ... / +1 (770) 330 9867

