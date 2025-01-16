Discover The Easter Magic Through Marlene Burling's 'Grandma Tell Me The Easter Story'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Grandma Tell Me The Easter Story”

Marlene Burling retells the Passover and crucifixion stories and entices readers through visionary experience.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The unified celebration of Easter amongst Christian denominations is to rejoice the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Different Christian groups observe the holiday in various ways. Families, regions, and countries also celebrate Easter with unique traditions. Over the years, Easter has evolved with modern such as decorating or hunting eggs with an Easter bunny mascot.Determined to keep the true message of Easter holy and significant, Marlene Burling decided to retell the story based on its scriptural accounts from the Bible and impart its religious teachings. Equipped with black-and-white illustrations and blank spaces to put the reader's name in between stories, children and young adults alike are invited to fully experience and resonate with what the book has to offer.Marlene Burling, the author behind the book,“Grandma Tell Me the Easter Story,” has also established a workshop and co-led the program Grief Share in her church. She and her late husband began as home missionaries, which later progressed to regular pastorates while spreading the word of God.Reaching more readers, “Grandma Tell Me the Easter Story” was showcased last September at one of Canada's largest literary festivals, Word on the Street Book Fair 2024, held at Queen's Park, Toronto. The said book fair has been celebrated annually since its inception in 1990.In addition, the book will also be featured in the March 2025 issue of Sojourners Magazine, a publication focused on Christian living, social issues, politics, and analysis of Christianity. The magazine seeks to inspire readers to live out their faith in all circumstances, aligning with Burling's message.For readers drawn to preserve the sacred and meaningful message of Easter,“Grandma Tell Me the Easter Story” is available on Amazon and other popular online retailers. Discover more about Marlene Burling and her captivating works at .About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

