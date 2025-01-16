Nursing Products Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends Emergen Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Nursing Products is expected to grow from an estimated USD 6.12 billion in 2024 to USD 12.14 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 7.90%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global nursing products market is projected to grow from USD 6.12 billion in 2024 to USD 12.14 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.90%. This growth reflects rising healthcare awareness, a rapidly aging population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions.

The demand for effective nursing care products is growing as chronic conditions continue to affect millions globally. According to the British Heart Foundation, about 7.6 million people in the United Kingdom suffer from heart and circulation diseases. In the United States, the National Health Institute reported that Alzheimer's disease impacted over 6.2 million people in 2022, while Parkinson's disease affected over one million adults. These conditions highlight the need for quality nursing care solutions.

Key Market Drivers

One of the primary factors boosting the market is the growing elderly population, which requires long-term medical care and support. Nursing products such as mobility aids, wound care solutions, and incontinence products are essential for maintaining quality of life and independence. According to the World Population Prospects 2020 report, the global population aged 65 and older is expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050, significantly increasing the demand for home healthcare services and related nursing products.

Additionally, strategic industry initiatives are shaping market dynamics. In March 2022, Hicuity Health expanded its virtual nursing telemedicine services, building on its 16-year experience in delivering remote healthcare. Furthermore, government initiatives such as Nepal's community nursing care expansion program in 2022 reflect growing institutional support for nursing care services worldwide.

Market Restraints

Despite promising growth, high development and regulatory compliance costs pose a significant challenge to market expansion. Creating new nursing products demands substantial investment in technology, skilled labor, and regulatory approval, making it financially challenging for smaller enterprises. This financial burden could slow down product innovation and limit market entry for new players.

Segments Insights

The nursing products market is segmented by product type, including breast pumps, nursing bras, nipple creams, nursing pads, and more. Breast pumps held the largest market share in 2023, driven by rising demand from working mothers. Electric breast pumps offer convenience, allowing women to balance work and breastfeeding more efficiently. Growing disposable income and increasing awareness about the nutritional benefits of breast milk are further contributing to this segment's popularity.

Nipple creams are expected to see significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by a preference for natural and organic products, fragrance-free formulations, and increased availability through online and local retail channels.

The U.S. market remains a key player, with approximately 3.6 million babies born in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The well-established healthcare infrastructure, technological innovations, and increasing female workforce participation in the region are driving demand for advanced nursing products.

Nursing Products Latest Industry Updates

In May 2024, Eufy created a technologically improved and new line of wearable breast pumps. It moved into lactation support by introducing the S1, S1 Pro, and E10 breast pumps.

In November 2023, Pigeon announced the eagerly anticipated arrival of the GoMini Plus Electric Breast Pump. This significantly improves breastfeeding mothers' comfort and convenience.

