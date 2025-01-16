(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SorbiForce line up of safe sustainable batteries

SorbiForce units can be stacked to increase storage capacity

SorbiForce Unveils Non-Metal Battery Units at InterSolar 2025: Entering Mass Production to Empower Reliable and Clean Off-Grid Solutions

- Serhii Kaminsky, CEO of SorbiForcePHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SorbiForce presents its cutting-edge battery units at InterSolar 2025 in San Diego, February 25–27, 2025. Designed for both off-grid and grid-connected systems. These units, built on three advanced electrochemical and electrophysical processes, are set to enter mass production, delivering a breakthrough solution for sustainable and autonomous energy systems.SorbiForce battery units combine high-power dynamics (up to 10C) with the capability to provide up to 19 hours of continuous discharge, making them ideal for a wide range of applications. Unlike conventional batteries, SorbiForce's units are entirely metal-free, ensuring not only environmental safety but also reducing dependency on critical raw materials. Their innovative design ensures exceptional safety, being non-flammable and made from renewable materials. Proudly manufactured in the USA, they offer energy independence and eliminate reliance on overseas supply chains."At the heart of our battery units are three advanced processes that enable unique flexibility and performance," says Serhii Kaminsky, CEO of SorbiForce. "These units are the perfect fit for decentralized off-grid systems as well as modern grid-connected infrastructure, meeting the needs of a rapidly evolving energy landscape."SorbiForce has successfully tested these units in off-grid crypto mining, proving their reliability and efficiency under demanding conditions. Designed to integrate seamlessly with renewable energy sources like solar and wind, they are ideal for decentralized energy applications that require both stability and versatility.Visit SorbiForce at InterSolar 2025 Booth #3604 at the San Diego Convention Center to experience these advanced metal-free battery units firsthand and learn how they are poised to transform energy systems worldwide.

Kevin Drolet

SorbiForce

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.