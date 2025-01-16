(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury Designer, Kathleen Jennison is sharing 5 Design Trends For 2025.

KTJ Design Co, believes your home should be a reflection of you.

Kathleen shares that she always encouraged clients to go bold where it counts-think statement walls or accent pieces. Saturated colors add character and vibrancy, and they're a fabulous way to reflect your personal style.

Kathleen shares that texture invites you to experience a space on more than just a visual level and she has always thought that texture is the secret weapon in good design.

Kathleen shares that through an artful and freeform mixing of patterns, art, and colors, you can strike that perfect balance between bold and cohesive to artfully tell your personalized story.

Through decades of success in luxury design and as a general contractor, founder of KTJ Design Co Kathleen Jennison, knows how to fine tune trends.

- Kathleen Jennison-Owner & Lead Designer of KTJ Design CoSTOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Every year has a story to tell, and Kathleen Jennison, founder and principal designer of luxury design firm KTJ Design Co . is diving into the 5 Design Trends she sees for 2025 and beyond."Like many design professoinals, jumping on the latest design bandwagon just because it's“trendy" can tend to backfire." Kathleen Jennison commented,“I believe that your home should be a reflection of you, and your life. Focusing on what brings you joy, not a fleeting Pinterest fad or color scheme that is trending online.”Kathleen, who is a luxury interior design, and a General Contractor is exploring 5 trends, that are not only great for inspiration but also align perfectly with the timeless, livable, and avant-garde spaces . Through a combination of market research and success in the fields of interior design and design + build, Kathleen is fine tuning 5 Design Trends for 2025.Kathleen's #1 design trend for 2025, is Bold and Saturated Colors. Bold colors can make your home feel more“you” without overwhelming your space. If you're hesitant, start small space or with an accent chair or piece of art that adds color to your design. "Trust us, you'll be hooked." Kathleen shared,“We've always encouraged clients to go bold where it counts-think statement walls or accent pieces. Saturated colors add character and vibrancy, and they're a fabulous way to reflect your personal style. Plus, they're perfect for creating cozy, intimate spaces where you can unwind or entertain in style.”Kathleen's #2 design trend for 2025, is Textured Walls and Ceilings. "Texture invites you to experience a space on more than just a visual level. It's about how a room feels, literally and figuratively. Plus, it's a chic way to disguise imperfections in older homes.1" Kathleen add,“I've experienced firsthand how a textured wall can transform a room from“meh” to magazine-worthy. And don't get us started on ceilings-they're the fifth wall!" Kathleen emphasizes her belief that texture is the secret weapon in design. "Oftentimes, one spouse or the other will say a definite NO to wallpaper, or texture, but once they see it installed, they become obsessed.” Kathleen shared.Kathleen's #3 design trend for 2025 involves Embracing Integration and Technology. "Smart homes are getting, well, smarter." Kathleen commented. "From hidden speakers, wireless charging furniture, and voice-controlled everything is becoming tech savvy and home staples in 2025. Technology should enhance your life, not clutter your space." Through adjusting your lights, sound system, and even your thermostat with a single voice command. Smart home is about convenient and luxury rolled into one. "In our designs we are always considering how to make our clients' lives easier. And it's all about seamless integration-think hidden tech that works like magic without compromising aesthetics.” Kathleen commented.Kathleen's #4 design trend for 2025 is probably the most fun. Maximalism and Mixing Patterns is making huge waves in 2025, while the traditional views of Minimalism, takes a back seat. With bold pattern mixing and an“anything goes” approach to decor, Maximalism is where your creativity and no holds bar attitude really shines.“Maximalism lets you showcase your personality in ways minimalism simply can't. It's an opportunity to surround yourself with things that spark joy, from heirloom rugs to quirky art pieces.” Kathleen commented.“With many of our clients' who are not afraid of a little drama. Through an artful and freeform mixing of patterns, art, and colors, you can strike that perfect balance between bold and cohesive. Done right, maximalism tells a story-why not make it your story?!"Kathleen's #5 design trend for 2025, is Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Materials. Installing Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Materials in your home is truly the gift that keeps on giving Kathleen emphasizes. Whether you are sensitive to materials, outgassing or just want more of a sense of wellness in your home, you will also feel good knowing your home is as kind to the earth as it is stylish. Plus, sustainable materials often come with beautiful imperfections and stories that make your space one-of-a-kind.“Our team has been focused on being green before green was 'cool'. Choosing sustainable materials isn't just good for the planet; it adds unique character to your home. Reclaimed wood beams? Swoon. Non-toxic finishes? Yes, please. High quality furniture? Yes, it is the ultimate way to keep furniture out of landfills because it will last for generations.” Kathleen shared.Kathleen added to remembe that trends may come and go, but great design is timeless. Designing for your ultimate dream home needs to align with your design style, the way you live and your design philosophies and your life. Whether you're inspired by bold colors, natural textures, embracing new innovations and technologies or eco-friendly and sustainable materials...don't forget to focus on creating a space that's uniquely yours.AboutKathleen Jennison-Owner & Lead Designer of KTJ Design Co.,“I wholeheartedly believe in the power of great design. Because a fresh, sophisticated home makes life's transitions so much more beautiful.” Specializing in residential design, KJT Designs, offers an exceptional focus-on crafting spaces for homeowners who want well-made and custom solutions for their home. With a license in interior design and as a General Contractor, Kathleen Jennison has a decade and a half of experience in interior design and design build fields, as well as successfully completed projects in California Whether the project calls for a complete remodel or a simple refresh, KJT Designs helps their clients to find their own personal style and to fully express what they love about their space. From to newly married couples embarking on their first time navigating home ownership, for client's who are entering new phases of life or families downsizing to smaller homes, and in remodeling existing homes to accommodate aging in place or new smart home technologies - their full service interior design services are customized to suit your needs and will streamline the entire design process.Regardless of what stage of life or what condition your home is in, KTJ Designs will move projects from start to finish with a smooth hand and exacting management of the client's budget. To deliver the peace of mind that comes with quality craftsmanship to design a place for everything, while delivering an exceptional drama-free remodel experience with a whole lot of warmth.

