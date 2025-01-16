(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are 67,000 men of mobilization age (between 25 and 60 years old) working in the National of Ukraine.

This was stated by Head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, in an interview with Ukrainian New s, as reported by Ukrinform.

“We have about 100,000 certified police officers, and of them, 67,000 are men of mobilization age (from 25 to 60 years). Today, about 10,000 police officers are engaged at the frontline. These include the Lut assault brigade, the special unit CORP, the Khyzhak (Predator) consolidated detachment, and infantry battalions of regional police offices,” he said.

According to Vyhivskyi, the National Police suffers both sanitary and irreversible losses daily.

“That's why today, we are not only fighting but also ensuring public order, evacuating people, providing assistance, and ready to respond to challenges if there are electricity outages. We have maximally adjusted and are doing everything we can,” he added.

He also mentioned that around 40% of police officers are performing tasks beyond their usual responsibilities, something that did not occur before the full-scale war. However, the staff of the National Police remains the same.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have about 100 brigades, all of which require additional equipment, which should be a priority for the partners.