Staffdna® Liquidagents CEO Sheldon Arora Named To The 2025 SIA Staffing 100 North America List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The staffing is changing significantly and constantly evolving. We are proud to have built and grown two companies that have changed how, when and where healthcare professionals are finding jobs and matching those candidates with facilities that need them in real-time," said Sheldon Arora, CEO of StaffDNA and LiquidAgents Healthcare. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, whose commitment to empowering healthcare professionals with advanced and concierge-level support continues to drive our success."

Under Arora's leadership, StaffDNA expanded the functionality of its candidate application, which surpassed 1.4 million downloads in 2024. Additionally, Arora and his technology team of expert developers and digital architects launched the innovative client app which modernizes healthcare workforce management for facilities nationwide. Recently, as part of their commitment to giving back to the community, StaffDNA confirmed it is continuing their title sponsorship of the StaffDNA® Cure Bowl , an annual college football bowl game that aims to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

LiquidAgents Healthcare, a concierge-level job placement agency for travel nursing and Allied healthcare professionals, has over two decades of working with medical professionals across the nation. In 2024, the healthcare recruiting agency added per diem jobs to its award-winning digital marketplace for healthcare workers nationwide. As part of their commitment to supporting healthcare professionals and the communities they serve, LiquidAgents Healthcare recently partnered with KBR to provide assistance to veterans in a $43 billion contract .

Arora has been a pioneer in the staffing industry for over twenty years. His companies have been focused on improving the healthcare workforce ecosystem by developing solutions that improve the recruiting, hiring and staffing process. By leveraging technology and fostering strong industry partnerships, StaffDNA and LiquidAgents Healthcare remain at the forefront of the industry, transforming how healthcare professionals and facilities connect in a dynamic market.

About StaffDNA

StaffDNA created the industry's first Digital Marketplace for Healthcare Careers®. This innovative digital platform improves healthcare hiring through a superior process, empowering both healthcare professionals and facilities. Nursing, allied, therapy, physician and advanced practice professionals can now see fully transparent pay and job details for temporary, staff and per diem contracts and find the jobs they love. The platform also makes hiring more efficient for facilities by allowing them to communicate directly with candidates who qualify for open positions. StaffDNA has won over 50 national, regional and local awards for being a Best Place to Work , having a World Changing Idea , being one of the Fastest-growing Private Companies and more.



To learn more, visit or call (888) 998-7323. The StaffDNA app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .



About LiquidAgents Healthcare

LiquidAgents Healthcare , a multi-award-winning leader in the healthcare staffing industry, is revolutionizing the staffing process by building supportive relationships that benefit healthcare workers and medical facilities. The company has been nationally recognized by Modern Healthcare, Staffing Industry Analysts, Inc.

and more for seamlessly connecting top-tier healthcare professionals with hiring facilities. With over two decades of expertise, the company excels in placing nursing and allied professionals in travel, staff, local and per diem positions through their concierge-level service. Healthcare facilities receive custom-tailored staffing solutions, real-time hiring capabilities, and access to a large pool of candidates through quality service and high-cost-savings technology. LiquidAgents Healthcare is certified by The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval .



Visit to learn more. The LiquidAgents app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .



Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE StaffDNA