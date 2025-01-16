Lingokids Partners With Moonbug Entertainment To Bring Beloved Blippi Characters To The Leading Early Learning App

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingokids , the #1 early app trusted by over 100 million families worldwide, has teamed up with Moonbug Entertainment, the creators of global preschool favorites like Blippi and CoComelon. This exciting partnership means families using Lingokids can now enjoy exclusive content featuring Blippi, one of the world's most popular preschool characters, designed to make learning even more fun for kids ages 2-8.

A First for Lingokids: Welcoming Outside Characters

For the first time, Lingokids is welcoming beloved characters from outside the app.“We are so excited to bring Moonbug's characters to Lingokids,” said Cristóbal Viedma, CEO of Lingokids.“Blippi's curiosity and love of exploring everyday life align perfectly with our mission to inspire kids to learn essential skills through play.”

Unique Content That Kids Will Love

This collaboration is aimed to blend Lingokids' award-winning PlaylearningTM methodology with Moonbug's engaging storytelling. Parents can expect interactive games tailored to meet each child's needs at their different developmental stages – all inside an environment where characters like Blippi, Meekah, and D.Boo, among others, become learning guides, promoting the development of skills such as vocabulary, creativity, logic, emotional intelligence, and many more.

Each piece of content is designed to respond to kids' interests and learning pace, allowing them to immerse themselves in a universe of activities such as:



Interactive storytelling

Memory challenges and puzzles

Creative expression activities

Runner games featuring sports vocabulary Emotional learning through interactive photo experiences

“I've been a fan of Lingokids for a long time and was really excited to be able to bring the first ever third party IP to the app as they continue to expand. We know kids love Blippi and the curiosity he brings to everyday learning. It's great seeing this come to life in the Lingokids app,” added Ed Barton, Moonbug's Vice President of Gaming and Interactive.

Why Families Love Lingokids

Lingokids has become a go-to app for parents looking for 100% safe screen time that kids enjoy and parents trust. With its focus on developing both academic and life skills, Lingokids makes learning an adventure for children while giving parents peace of mind.

The new content featuring Blippi is already available on the Lingokids app with 10 new games to spark curiosity and learning in young minds. More games are expected to be added later this year. Furthermore, the company will continue exploring with Moonbug Entertainment, as well as other children's media companies, more opportunities to build Lingokids app games around existing popular IP.

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug Entertainment inspires kids everywhere to laugh, learn, and grow through its globally loved characters like Blippi and CoComelon. With shows available on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube Kids, Moonbug is committed to making enriching content accessible to children worldwide.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is an innovative educational platform committed to reimagining early learning. By integrating traditional education with essential life skills, Lingokids' PlaylearningTM approach places children at the heart of an expansive educational ecosystem. Through +1,700 interactive activities across various media formats, the app empowers children to navigate topics such as engineering, empathy, literacy, and resilience. Lingokids is dedicated to preparing children for a well-rounded future that balances academic excellence with personal growth.

Discover more about Lingokids at

