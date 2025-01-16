Kuwait Is Keen On Cooperation With International Organizations -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Yusuf Al-Tatan

KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is keen on cooperating with international organizations for facing regional and international challenges, a senior official affirmed on Thursday.

Mohammad Al-Ameeri, the assistant deputy of the foreign for international affairs and the minister plenipotentiary, made the affirmation in an exclusive statement to KUNA, marking the declaration of the 2025 task plan for the NATO-Istanbul Cooperation Initiative Region Center in Kuwait.

The State of Kuwait, Ambassador Al-Ameeri said, hosted earlier today the seventh meeting for launching NATO's strategy for the region and revising execution of the past year's scheme. The meeting also aimed at re-examining the aspired goals of the new plan that focuses on increasing the integration among the regional partners, as well as cooperating with the regional organizations, with emphasis on the center's objectives as to promoting its role.

Moreover, the plan encompasses dozens of activities and training courses in diplomacy and political dialogue, in addition to increasing interaction with non-member states and the GCC Secretariat General.

Elaborating, Ambassador Al-Ameeri affirmed that Kuwait was the first state that had signed the Istanbul treaty in 2004, due to its keenness on constructive interaction and fruitful cooperation with states of the world and international organizations for addressing various issues and challenges.

The center, established in 2017, serves as a linking entity between the four GCC member states, parties of the Istanbul treaty -- Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar as well as the NATO.

Kuwait has been popular for establishing bridges of diplomatic and humanitarian cooperation among nations and governments of the globe.

Meanwhile, the director of the NATO Southern Neighborhood, Giovani Romani, in a statement to KUNA lauded Kuwait's hosting of the regional office and adoption of its activities particularly on part of the foreign ministry.

NATO is taking a new approach in dealing with states of the Southern Neighborhood, boosting dialogue and cooperation, Giovani added.

Furthermore, the alliance is planning to establish a new office in Jordan in the next few months to expand further the cooperation and dialogue with states of the Middle East and North Africa, he revealed. (end)

