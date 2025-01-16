JLB Launches In Louisville, Offering Premium Web Design And Digital Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) JLB now serves Louisville, KY, delivering top-tier web design and marketing services to empower local businesses.

- Ken Royer, CEO

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JLB , Tennessee's largest digital marketing and web design agency headquartered in Nashville, TN, is excited to announce the opening of its newest expansion in Louisville, KY. Located at 10200 Forest Green Blvd, this expansion marks another milestone for JLB as it continues to provide businesses with best-in-class web design, digital marketing, and dedicated monthly website and marketing support-all managed completely in-house.

With over 20 years of experience, JLB has grown from its roots in Franklin, TN, into a trusted partner for over 800 active client brands nationwide including Fisk University, Star Physical Therapy, Nissan Stadium, Boys and Girls Club, and Marquee Dental Partners. By offering a fully integrated, full-service solution, JLB disrupts the digital landscape for businesses, solving the multi-vendor and DIY challenges that many companies face.

The Louisville office will bring JLB's full suite of in-house services to businesses in Louisville and the surrounding region, including web design, web development, branding, digital marketing, and total website and marketing dedicated support. Unlike many competitors, JLB ensures that all services, technology, equipment, and software are handled internally, never outsourced. This approach guarantees clients a seamless, secure, and results-driven experience, providing businesses with a competitive edge online without the confusion, high costs, or lack of support often associated with other providers.

“We are thrilled to bring our proven, in-house digital marketing and web design solutions to the thriving business community in Louisville,” said Ken Royer, CEO.“We believe that businesses of all sizes deserve powerful, professional online solutions and support that drive real results, and we're excited to deliver that here.”

JLB has earned recognition as a 5x Inc. 5000 winner, showcasing its consistent growth and commitment to excellence. With the addition of the Louisville office, JLB continues its mission to bring businesses the tools they need to succeed online-from stunning, functional websites to effective digital marketing strategies, all backed by ongoing, dedicated support.

Businesses in Louisville and surrounding areas are encouraged to connect with the JLB team to learn how their services can drive measurable growth and online success.

About JLB

JLB (Joy, Life, Business) is a premier digital marketing and web design agency serving businesses across the United States. With headquarters in Nashville, TN, and offices in Franklin, TN, and Louisville, KY, JLB delivers world-class web design, powerful digital marketing, and centralized monthly website support-all handled in-house. JLB simplifies online success by providing businesses with a unified, results-driven solution that saves time, money, and hassle.

For more information, visit: lousiville

Lauren Ratcliff

Web Services Team

+1 615-794-2123

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.