Staten House Releases Shamrock, Crown And Crescent: Gerard Ronan's Biography Of A Forgotten 19Th-Century Hero

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover of Shamrock, Crown and Crescent by Gerard Ronan

An Irish revolutionary's extraordinary journey from rebellion to the Ottoman Empire, uncovering a forgotten hero's daring exploits. Available now at retailers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The latest biography from Gerard Ronan, Shamrock, Crown and Crescent: The Remarkable Life of 19th Century Mercenary Eugene 'Hassan Bey' O'Reilly (1828-1873), relates the incredible life story of one of the most legendary names throughout the continents. Eugene O'Reilly was born in Dublin in 1828 to the son of a well-connected Catholic solicitor, and his path in life seemed therefore set in the field of law. But his refusal to take the Oath of Supremacy set him on the path of rebellion, war, and eventual reinvention.Radicalized during the Great Famine, O'Reilly was an active participant in the Young Ireland movement and led the ill-fated Blanchardstown Affair. Imprisoned and later released after influential lobbying on his behalf, he went on to have one of the most improbable careers, serving in the British, Hungarian, Sardinian, and Ottoman cavalry. Known as“Hassan Bey” in the Ottoman Empire, his exploits during the Crimean War earned him both admiration and notoriety as a Christian officer commanding Turkish troops.Ronan's biography tells the story of O'Reilly's rise, from near-death experiences on the battlefield to serving on a judicial tribunal after the Damascus Massacre-a body later regarded as a forerunner of the International Criminal Court. Yet O'Reilly's life was also marked by scandal and betrayal, a failed Syrian rebellion, and a marriage believed to be illegal. He died quietly in Morocco in 1873.Utilizing rare archives and translated Turkish records, Ronan tells a vivid tale of resilience, ambition, and complexity in Eugene O'Reilly. This is a story of gallantry, controversy, and survival against the odds, set against a vista of 19th-century political and military upheaval.Shamrock, Crown and Crescent is available now through all major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble .

Guy Rinzema

Aster & Ink

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.