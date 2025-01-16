(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO ), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a service provider, with its strong technological foundation and spirit of innovation, has introduced a groundbreaking quantum bit rotation-based single-ternary quantum homomorphic encryption (QHE) protocol.

Traditional encryption methods often reveal security vulnerabilities and limitations in flexibility when dealing with the complex and ever-changing scenarios of big data. However, HOLO's QHE protocol takes a novel approach by introducing the sophisticated mechanism of quantum bit rotation. Quantum bits, as the fundamental units of quantum information, bring a fresh vitality to the field of encryption through their unique properties of superposition and entanglement. Under this protocol, users cleverly use classical angles as the key for QHE, greatly simplifying key management processes and lowering the operational threshold for users. More importantly, the encryption and decryption processes are freed from the strict sequential constraints of traditional encryption methods, achieving unprecedented flexibility. Whether it's real-time encrypted transmission of massive amounts of data or asynchronous encryption operations in complex distributed systems, the QHE protocol can handle these tasks with ease, providing a robust security defense throughout the entire data flow process.

Taking the e-commerce sector as an example, the massive data generated by users during activities such as browsing products, adding items to the shopping cart, and placing orders for payment, can be encrypted using the QHE protocol. Even during complex network transmissions and multi-node storage processes, it ensures that user behavior and personal information remain private and secure. Similarly, businesses can use the QHE protocol to achieve efficient and secure encryption protection for sensitive commercial data, such as new product development materials and customer relationship data, effectively guarding against external hacker attacks and internal data leakage risks.

Moreover, HOLO has not stopped at the innovation of the QHE protocol. Based on deep insights into privacy query needs, it has further proposed the Quantum Privacy Query (QPQ) protocol. In the crucial data query process, traditional solutions often face a dilemma: either sacrificing privacy to pursue query efficiency or overemphasizing privacy protection, which leads to slow query responses. HOLO's QPQ protocol breaks this deadlock.

This protocol innovatively uses homomorphic encryption to send query requests, essentially cloaking the query information with an invisible shield, making it difficult to intercept and crack during transmission. Even more ingenious is that, after just one round of communication with an oracle machine independent of the database, accurate results can be obtained. This process significantly shortens query waiting times and enhances the overall system response efficiency. In the context of healthcare big data, when researchers conduct specific condition-related queries on vast amounts of patient medical records, the QPQ protocol not only ensures patient privacy is protected but also delivers precise results quickly, accelerating medical research. Similarly, financial institutions conducting credit risk assessments on massive amounts of user credit data can rely on the QPQ protocol to efficiently make decisions while ensuring data privacy, thereby enhancing business operational efficiency.

HOLO's series of protocol innovations represent not only a breakthrough at the technical level but also pave the way for the development of quantum privacy protection. HOLO will continue to focus on the intersection of quantum technology and privacy protection, constantly optimizing existing protocols, expanding application boundaries, and collaborating with partners from all sectors to meet the new challenges of privacy protection in the big data era, unlocking limitless possibilities for data-driven innovation.

