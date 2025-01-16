Typeform Appoints Bryce Winkelman As Chief Revenue Officer To Lead Global Growth Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Accomplished revenue executive to drive scalability and customer experience as Typeform pursues next wave of growth



SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Typeform , the intuitive form builder and conversational data collection platform, today announced the appointment of Bryce Winkelman as its Chief Revenue Officer. Winkelman will lead Typeform's go-to-market (GTM) functions, including marketing, sales, partnerships, revenue operations, and customer success, to elevate customer experience and drive efficient revenue growth.

This strategic appointment comes at a pivotal time for the company, having introduced new innovations like Typeform for Growth , which is seeing strong customer adoption since its July 2024 launch, and other milestones like its first-ever virtual product spotlight event, Typeforum , and debut of the award-winning "Now You Know" brand campaign . Key business metrics are also increasing, notably the enterprise-tier customer base, which has grown by 36% year-over-year. Winkelman will have a crucial role in continuing this momentum and leading the company into 2025, as Typeform focuses on building new solutions that empower brands to better understand their customers through gathering rich, actionable data.

"Bryce is a true growth expert with proven experience to lead our talented GTM organization and expand our business," said Jay Choi, CEO of Typeform. "His deep understanding of product-led growth and GTM activities will be key to scaling the company and helping our customers maximize our product's potential to engage their customers in deeper, smarter ways."

With two decades of experience in the technology sector, Winkelman previously led SeekOut's centralized GTM organization as Chief Business and Revenue Officer and Quantum Metric's Strategy and Ecosystem organizations as Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions at Qualtrics, including Global Head of Revenue and Solution Strategy, Global Head of Digital CX, and EMEA Regional Lead/Head of Sales, where he helped grow the company from its founding period to its multibillion-dollar acquisition by SAP and subsequent IPO.



"I'm thrilled to join Typeform, a company I've long admired for its category-defining capabilities and strong brand, especially during a time of immense potential," said Winkelman. "With its world-class team, innovative technology, commitment to customer experience, and expansive market potential, Typeform is uniquely positioned to drive significant growth and seize the opportunities ahead."

Learn more about Typeform's solutions at .

About Typeform

Typeform is a distinctly intuitive form builder that helps over 150,000 customers collect and validate the data they need to grow their businesses. Designed with striking visuals, a conversational flow, and powerful data capabilities, Typeform empowers brands to give and get more with each form. Typeform drives more than 600 million interactions each year and integrates with essential tools including Zapier, HubSpot, and Slack. For more information, visit .

