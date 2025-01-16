Lyzr Partners With AWS To Bring NOVA Series Models To Enterprise AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lyzr + Bedrock

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lyzr , the enterprise for building reliable AI agents , today announced its integration with Bedrock as part of an expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).This partnership gives enterprises easy access to Bedrock models like Anthropic's Claude and AWS's NOVA series, empowering them to advance AI initiatives and move closer to Organizational General Intelligence (OGI)-Lyzr's vision for the future of AI in business.AI for Everyone: Developers and Business Teams- Lyzr Agent Studio now lets customers connect their Amazon Bedrock accounts and use models like NOVA or Titan for tasks such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and conversational AI. For more complex reasoning, models like GPT-4 and Lyzr's GPT-01 can be integrated into multi-agent scenarios.Whether you're a developer integrating AI into systems via APIs or a business user launching AI agents without writing code, Lyzr provides the tools to make it happen easily.“We are seeing increasing demand from our enterprise customers for using Bedrock models. With the new NOVA series from Amazon, which is both cost-effective and equally capable as GPT models, we fast-tracked the Bedrock integration with the studio,” said Siva, Founder and CEO of Lyzr.“Our mission is to give organizations a solid foundation for AI-one that is reliable, secure, and geared toward OGI.”Lyzr is Looking to Partner with a Lot of FolksIn addition to its collaboration with AWS, Lyzr is actively seeking partnerships with a wide range of organizations, helping them tap into the full potential of AI-driven innovation across industries.Enterprise-Grade Reliability Meets Responsible AILyzr was the first agent platform to sign a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, helping hundreds of customers deploy AI agents for marketing, HR, process automation, and more. This integration builds on that foundation, offering:1: Flexible Model Selection: Combine models like NOVA, Titan, and GPT-4 for specific tasks.2: No-Code/Low-Code Deployment: Simplify AI adoption for users at all levels.3: Safe and Responsible AI: Robust guardrails for enterprise-grade reliability.Start Building TodayVisit lyzr to build and deploy AI agents with Amazon Bedrock models.With Lyzr's no-code/low-code platform, adopting multi-agent systems is easier than ever-helping enterprises move closer to achieving Organizational General Intelligence.

Anirudh Narayan

Lyzr AI

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.