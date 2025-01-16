Autoimmunity Biosolutions To Present At The 2025 Sequire Investor Summit In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoimmunity BioSolutions is proud to announce that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2025. The 2025 Edition of the Sequire Investor Summit is scheduled for January 21st-23rd, 2025, at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and once again promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.

Puerto Rico is home to many family offices, funds and wealthy investors due to its favorable tax benefits. It is one of the only places in the world that US Citizens can move and pay virtually no federal or state income taxes.

Autoimmunity BioSolutions is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike.

“I am thrilled to represent Autoimmunity BioSolutions at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico and to continue developing relationships with the private and public healthcare sector on the island” - Said Gaddiel Galarza-Munoz, Co-founder & CSO from Autoimmunity BioSolutions.

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website

About Autoimmunity BioSolutions

Autoimmunity BioSolutions (ABS) is a Houston-based biotech applying a precision approach to the treatment of autoimmune disease by developing a next-generation, immuno-corrective therapy to restore normal immune function (immune homeostasis) in a highly prevalent, genetically-defined subpopulation of autoimmune disease patients. This precision immunology approach aims to correct the root cause of pathology thereby providing improved benefits to the patients over the standard of care and has broad potential to treat numerous autoimmune diseases including progressive MS and lupus nephritis, which are severe forms of autoimmune disease with high unmet needs.

