Palmstreet Becomes A New Destination For Online Sellers Amid U.S. Social Platform Uncertainty

Innovative Live Shopping Empowers Entrepreneurs with Cutting-Edge Tools and Seamless Marketplace Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmstreet ( ) is seeing a fast rise in new sellers and users this week as the premier live shopping platform option for small and medium-sized businesses seeking growth and sustainability in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace. This comes on the heels of the impending TikTok ban set within the United States for January 19, 2025. The live selling marketplace attributes this sudden surge of sellers to the impending ban. Many American social media and live selling users are unsure of the future of their ecommerce businesses. With growing demand from sellers seeking alternative sales platforms, Palmstreet offers a community-driven platform that empowers entrepreneurs with cutting-edge tools and a dynamic marketplace spanning categories like plants, pottery, home decor, and the newly launched Palmstreet Beauty . With bold expansions into niche sectors like live reptile sales , Palmstreet is establishing itself as the go-to destination for entrepreneurs looking to succeed in the live shopping space.

Palmstreet's success comes from its dedication to constantly improving and creating an environment where both sellers and buyers can easily connect. The platform makes live shopping easy and seamless, allowing sellers to focus on growing their businesses while building a strong community. By continuously enhancing its features and supporting its core categories, Palmstreet has become a trusted hub for social commerce, where entrepreneurs can thrive and engage meaningfully with their customers.

"At Palmstreet, our mission is clear: to empower entrepreneurs and fuel their growth," said Chen Li, CEO and Founder of Palmstreet. "We're equipping small businesses with the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed in the fast-paced world of live e-commerce. From livestream selling capabilities to tailored training programs, we're dedicated to helping sellers connect with their customers in real time. As platforms like TikTok face increasing uncertainty, Palmstreet offers a stable, supportive alternative where businesses can not only adapt but thrive. With the looming ban deadline, Palmstreet offers a stable alternative built for long-term success. Sellers can download the app on iOS

and Google Play to start today"

What Sets Palmstreet Apart from Other Live Selling Platforms?

Palmstreet offers unique features and a more tailored experience for businesses seeking to take their live commerce efforts to the next level. Here are the key factors that set Palmstreet apart:



Purge Feature : Palmstreet's Purge tool helps sellers manage their inventory efficiently by offering buyers exclusive, limited-time deals. It allows sellers to clear out older stock, introduce new products, and boost sales without a full live stream, streamlining operations and driving revenue.

Real Time Auction Feature: Palmstreet's auction feature allows buyers to bid on items, adding excitement and urgency to the shopping experience. It helps sellers move products quickly while keeping buyers engaged.

Exclusive Foundation Member Benefits: Exclusive perks for Foundation members include fee deductions for 100 show saves/bookmarks, faster payouts, increased cash-back rewards, dedicated account support, and access to co-marketing and collaboration opportunities to boost visibility and success. These benefits help sellers scale their businesses and maximize success on the platform.

Expanding Categories: Palmstreet's marketplace spans diverse niches, from exotic plants and clean beauty products to live reptile sales, enabling sellers to reach broad and varied audiences.

Seller Support: With personalized training programs, and inventory and logistics tools, Palmstreet simplifies operations, helping new sellers grow their businesses while minimizing tedious day-to-day tasks. Seamless Shopping Experience: Live video integrations and real-time audience engagement tools, create an immersive, user-friendly shopping experience for sellers and buyers alike.

With 1.5 million items sold and 200K monthly active users , Palmstreet is driving success, with top entrepreneurs earning up to $1 million annually . Sellers can sign up here

by answering a few questions and will hear from the Palmstreet team within three business days. They can also benefit from their industry-low 5.9% selling fee . This community-focused platform provides small and medium-sized businesses unique opportunities to scale, compete, and thrive in the booming live e-commerce market.

For media inquiries on Palmstreet, the state of live selling, and the future of app- based e-commerce sellers in the U.S., please contact BPM-PR Firm at 877-841-7244 or email [email protected] .

ABOUT PALMSTREET

Established in 2020, Palmstreet stands as a vibrant LIVE shopping platform dedicated to the unique world of rare and collectible plants, alongside coveted treasures like crystals and artisanal decor. Rooted in fostering community, the app has embraced the empowering and nurturing spirit of its live marketplace, expanding into diverse offerings and championing fellow artisans. Palmstreet's live selling videos provide an immersive and interactive shopping experience like no other. Imagine tuning in to a live stream where you can engage directly with sellers, ask questions about the products, and even see demonstrations in real time. For more information please visit:

Media Contact:

Alexa Summerson

[email protected]

BPM-PR Firm

877-841-7244

SOURCE Palmstreet

