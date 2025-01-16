(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "This renewal of our relationship with visual advertising partner Clear could not come at a better time as Huntsville International has embarked on HSV Refresh, a multi-million-dollar renovation of our terminal and facilities," said Butch Roberts, Huntsville International Airport CEO. "The exciting new that Clear Channel is bringing to our facilities will modernize the appearance of advertising opportunities in our terminal and enhance the overall impression of our airport for our customers."

The new innovative advertising is set to reach Huntsville International Airport's 1.5 million annual passengers through dynamic out-of-home brand experiences across the entire airport. HSV was named the #1 Best Small Airport in the 2024 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards and is known throughout its 18-county service region for outstanding customer service and state-of-the-art technology and convenience. The largest commercial airport in North Alabama, HSV has nonstop service to 14 destinations, including: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and two airports in Washington D.C. – Dulles and National. The airport is quick and easy to navigate, and very convenient to all the attractions and businesses located in North Alabama.

Clear Channel Outdoor's investment in the new media program will include:



Two impressive large LED video walls accented by custom impactful regionally themed murals highlighting the richness and depth of "Rocket City;"

A new and improved gate hold digital network, which will be integrated into the renovated gate hold HSV intends for completion over the next year and will significantly expand exposure and enhance the modernization work HSV is doing;

Three dynamic new four-sided digital columns that will impact the arrivals departure area;

New key print assets; and A reduction in static displays which will open sight lines throughout the terminal for brands to activate even more alluring ad campaigns throughout the airport.

"We truly value and are proud of our 35-year partnership with Huntsville International Airport," said Morten Gotterup, president, Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division. "This is an exciting moment in time for Huntsville International Airport, which is well-known throughout the country for its beauty and convenience for air passengers. We are ready to work alongside HSV's innovative team to take our cutting-edge advertising and sponsorship program to an entirely new level and align with the airport's design overhaul to offer unique and immersive brand experiences to its customers. Clear Channel is committed to delivering a truly customized and impactful program to serve our partners at HSV and grant premier exposure to our advertisers."

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO ) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

