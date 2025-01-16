Anti-Aircraft Gunners Shoot Down Rare Russian Reconnaissance Drone“Merlin-BP”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the unmanned systems battalion of the 63rd separate mechanized brigade“Steel Lions” of the of Ukraine showed how they destroyed a rare experimental reconnaissance drone of the Russians“Merlin-BP”.

According to Ukrinform, the was posted on by the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

“An even rarer bird than last time was shot down by anti-aircraft gunners and pilots of the 63rd Brigade's air defense system - a Russian experimental reconnaissance drone Merlin-BP,” the statement reads.

The brigade noted that this drone can climb 5 km into the sky and spend 10 hours there, which is many times longer than Supercam and ZALA.

Two crews of FPV drones were hunting for this Merlin at once. The one who did not manage to destroy the drone filmed the explosion and the flying debris in the sky.

Russianattack hits agricultural company in Chernihiv region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the consolidated rifle brigade of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how to hit the shelters and firing points of the Russians in the Vovchansk directio .