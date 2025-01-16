Schneider Electric Enhances Growth, Operational Resilience Of Blue Stream Fiber

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Committed to innovation and growth, Blue Stream Fiber enhances capacity, resiliency with Schneider Electric EcoConsult Services Customized consulting services program optimizes infrastructure and provides roadmap to future-proof operation

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of management and industrial automation, today announced their successful engagement with Blue Stream Fiber , top-rated fiber company, to grow their operations, increasing capacity, and further strengthen operational resilience. Schneider Electric EcoConsult Services assessed the needs within Blue Stream Fiber's operation, then developed and implemented plans to support the company's growth aspirations, without impacting the world-class service their customers expect.

Recognizing growth and the need to scale, Blue Stream Fiber engaged Schneider Electric to conduct a comprehensive assessment of their Port St. Lucie (FL) and Coral Springs (FL) data center facilities. Schneider Services engineers then proactively developed a customized consulting service program to ensure long-term operational reliability. In addition to addressing current needs, this program included identifying potential future enhancements, providing a structured plan for optimization through an electrical system redesign, and targeted equipment upgrades to maximize service uptime.

"Blue Stream Fiber is a leader in their field, expanding rapidly to meet the demands of their growing customer base and building a resilient infrastructure is a critical foundation of reaching that goal," said Jerome Soltani, Senior Vice President, Services, Schneider Electric. "By partnering with Blue Stream Fiber, our experienced team of engineers provided guidance to help this customer design the electrical system needed to keep them on that path, as well as the ongoing support to help them continue to scale."

Schneider Electric EcoConsult Services are dedicated to helping customers resolve power issues and maintain a complete power distribution system efficiently. Faced growing demand, this consulting service program was tailored to provide a future-proofed electrical infrastructure for Blue Stream Fiber, including doubling their operations overall electrical amperage, adding redundancy and resiliency to ensure high availability, and upgrading secondary power systems to insulate facilities against potential outages.

"Our goal is to provide the best experience for our customers and that means ensuring that we have the technology and operations behind the scenes to deliver on that promise," said Gavin Keirans, President & Chief Operating Officer, Blue Stream Fiber. "By partnering with Schneider Electric, we've enhanced our data center operations facility so that our customers are able to receive a high-quality experience through added resiliency and capacity, while our operation is supported as it grows for the future."

As Blue Stream Fiber continues to grow and innovate, their continued partnership with Schneider Electric Services will ensure the optimization of their platform over time, allowing them to build on their more than 45-year tradition of providing best-in-class service for their customers.

For more information about Schneider Electric, please visit .

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources , bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On .

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency .

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries , resilient infrastructure , future-proof data centers , intelligent buildings , and intuitive

homes . Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers .

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all .

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights .

Hashtags : #SchneiderElectric #EcoConsult #Services

SOURCE Schneider Electric

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED