Acerpure Introduces Aspire & Swift TV Series With UHD Excellence At ₹11,299

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India,16 January 2025 - Acerpure, an Group entity with 48 years of innovation, leadership, and excellence in the global IT hardware market, introduced its latest flagship product-the Acerpure Aspire & Swift TV series. Available in 32, 43, 50, 55, and 65 inches, these TVs are designed to provide an immersive and vibrant viewing experience.



The Acerpure TVs feature Pure Vision with an impressive 1.07 billion colors, ensuring every scene comes to life with stunning clarity and vibrancy. Complemented by Pure Dolby Audio, a sleek bezel-less design, multiple connectivity options, and a powerful processor, these TVs seamlessly combine style with advanced functionality for an unparalleled entertainment experience.



With up to Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution of 3840 x 2160, Acerpure TVs deliver crystal-clear visuals that bring out every detail. Powered by the Google TV operating system, they integrate effortlessly with a variety of apps and services, offering a world of entertainment at your fingertips. The 178-degree viewing angle ensures consistent picture quality from any perspective, making them ideal for family movie nights and social gatherings.



The Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) enhances motion handling for action-packed scenes and live sports, while the Acerpure Swift series focuses on Pure Audio, featuring Dolby Atmos technology for an immersive, multi-dimensional sound experience.



Connectivity is effortless with three HDMI 2.0 ports, USB 2.0, Bluetooth V5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G + 5G), and an Ethernet port, enabling users to easily connect multiple devices. Aligned with the Make in India initiative, Acerpure TVs stand as a testament to trust, innovation, and Indian manufacturing excellence.



Vasudeva G, Director of Acerpure India, said,“With cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, our Smart TV range is designed to redefine home entertainment in India. Offering 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Atmos sound, a powerful processor, and a sleek bezel-less design, it meets the needs of today's tech-savvy consumers. Launching on Amazon supports our strategy to expand our digital footprint and enhance accessibility. Amazon has already been a successful platform for our Air Circulator Fans, Water Purifiers, and Air Purifiers, which have received positive customer feedback and strong sales, ensuring a promising launch for the Smart TV range.”



Price and Availability



The Acerpure TV series is now available on Amazon at an introductory price of ₹11,299 for a limited time.

