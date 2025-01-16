Ukraine’s shipments surge by 16.5 percent in 2024

(MENAFN) From January to November 2024, Ukraine exported USD38.4 billion worth of goods, marking a 16.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Ukrainian State Statistics Service. At the same time, imports surged by 11 percent, reaching USD63.7 billion.



The data shows that Ukraine’s negative foreign trade balance stood at USD25.2 billion, up from USD24.4 billion in the same period of 2023. The export-import coverage ratio improved slightly, reaching 0.60 in January-November 2024, compared to 0.58 the year before.



Key sectors driving export growth included electric vehicles, which saw a notable increase of 33.8 percent, ferrous metals with an 18.1 percent rise, and grain crops, which grew by 16.5 percent. The export of fats and oils of both animal and vegetable origin also saw a modest increase of 3.8 percent.



Despite the overall increase in exports, Ukraine continues to face a substantial trade deficit as imports outpace export growth.

