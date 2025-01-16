South Korea’s impeached President declines to face questioning on second detention day

(MENAFN) South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol remained in custody in Seoul on Thursday but refused to appear for questioning regarding his brief declaration of martial law. According to his lawyer, Yun Gap-geun, Yoon was not in good health and felt there was nothing further to address, as he had already explained his position during the previous interrogation. Yun told Yonhap News Agency that his client would not participate in additional questioning.



The 63-year-old former president was detained on Wednesday from his residence in Seoul by a joint team of investigators led by the Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. He was questioned for more than 10 hours by the anti-corruption agency but provided limited responses. Following the session, Yoon was transferred to the Seoul Detention Center, where he will remain in custody until the court decides on his detention, a decision expected by Friday.



Yoon is facing serious charges, including insurrection, treason, and abuse of power, stemming from his decree to impose martial law on December 3. The order, however, was swiftly overturned by parliament later that same night. Despite the allegations, Yoon defended his actions on social media after his detention, posting on Facebook that declaring martial law “was not a crime.”



On Wednesday, Yoon’s legal team filed an appeal to challenge the legality of his detention, urging the court to review the circumstances. Meanwhile, the anti-corruption body announced that Yoon’s lawyer had informed them that the president would not attend further questioning, even after the session was rescheduled to Thursday afternoon following earlier delays.

MENAFN16012025000045015839ID1109097444