LA wildfires claim lives of over 25 people, cause widespread destruction in California

(MENAFN) At least 25 people have been confirmed dead as wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area, causing widespread destruction across southern California. Officials said Wednesday that the fires, fueled by dry conditions and heavy winds, have destroyed more than 40,000 acres of land, including over 12,300 homes, businesses, churches, and schools. As firefighters battle to contain the flames, forecasts predict worsening conditions in the coming days.



The two major fires, located in the Eaton and Palisades areas, remain active threats. Santa Ana winds are expected to return next week, with gusts reaching speeds of 45 to 65 miles per hour (72.4 to 104.6 kilometers per hour), raising concerns about the potential for further spread. While some improvement in fire conditions is anticipated by the end of this week, officials are warning that next week could bring dangerous fire weather. The National Weather Service-Los Angeles said on X: “Good news: We are expecting a much-needed break from the fire weather concerns to close this week. Bad news: Next week is a concern."



The causes of the fires remain under investigation, with authorities still combing through the devastation to determine how the blazes started. Arson has not been ruled out as a potential factor. Investigators are also examining whether electrical transmission lines may have sparked the Eaton Fire, which has claimed 16 lives.



As of Tuesday night, the Eaton Fire was reported to be 45 percent contained, while the Palisades Fire remained only 21 percent contained. Firefighters continue working tirelessly to manage the fires and protect surrounding communities, but the threat of high winds and dry conditions poses ongoing challenges in the days ahead.

MENAFN16012025000045015839ID1109097442