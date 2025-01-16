Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Point of Sale Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK point of sale software market size is estimated to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2030.

The adoption of POS software is directly impacted by the demand for POS terminals, which is witnessing growth in demand due to changing lifestyles and government policies. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the industry's business, wherein retail stores, restaurants, and hotels witnessed a shutdown and revenue loss. Although the overall POS terminal market is witnessing a decline in demand, the need for POS software to continue running an online business and the adoption of mobile POS aggregated the POS software market growth in the UK.



The UK government realized the application of the POS systems and mentions them in its schemes. For instance, the "Point of Sale VAT Retail Scheme" in the UK requires retailers to apply appropriate VAT for calculating the tax on retail sales. The retailers use the EPOS system to help distinguish between goods sold at different rates of VAT. Moreover, government entities are adopting POS solutions to avoid payment processing challenges while handling varied compliance and accountability obligations. Streamlining public-sector payments to reduce the administrative burden is expected to continue to boost the sale of POS terminals and their solutions across the government sector. Additionally, encouragement from the government to adopt cashless payment has been instrumental in fueling the adoption of POS solutions across the retail, restaurant, hospitality, entertainment, and healthcare sectors.

Fast food restaurants have also created shopping apps that help consumers obtain product information, order, and pay using the application. The retailers use POS software at their end to facilitate the management of the online sale and transaction details. Burger King, KFC, Subway, Dominos, Pizza Hut, and McDonald's are some fast-food chains that added payment functionality in their apps for greater convenience. Other merchants have adjusted their retail points to accept payment via mobile wallet apps such as PayPal, Google, Lemon, Geode, Square Wallet, Venmo, Chirpify, PayToo, and Ziddu. These payment methods have recently gained more traction owing to the need for using cashless payment and limit the spread of COVID-19. This advancement in POS payment applications is expected to augment the demand for POS software among end-users in the country.

UK Point of Sale Software Market Report: Highlights



The fixed segment of the UK point of sale software industry dominated the market with a 54.9% share in 2024.

The cloud segment held the largest market share in 2024. This dominance can be attributed to the growing preference of businesses for cloud solutions, as they offer scalability, remote access, and automatic updates.

The large enterprise segment held the largest market revenue share in 2024. This dominance can be attributed to their preference for robust and secure POS solutions that offer advanced features, data management capabilities, and scalability to handle high transaction volumes. The retail segment held the largest market share in 2024. This dominance can be attributed to the growing adoption of digital payment methods and the need for efficient inventory management among retailers of all sizes, including supermarkets and specialty shops.

