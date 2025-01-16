Donald Trump, Joe Biden claim credit for brokering Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald and outgoing President Joe Biden both claimed credit on Wednesday for brokering a cease-fire and hostage release agreement in the Gaza Strip, where more than 46,000 Palestinians were reported killed by Israeli forces. The deal, which was confirmed by US, Israeli, and Arab officials earlier in the day, marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict and has drawn attention from leaders and media outlets worldwide.



Trump quickly took to social media to announce the breakthrough, posting on Truth Social that a deal had been reached to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. In his post, Trump described the agreement as an "EPIC ceasefire," claiming it was a direct result of his victory in the November 5 presidential election. He asserted that his administration’s incoming leadership sent a clear signal to the world about its commitment to achieving peace and securing the safety of Americans and allies. Trump expressed joy that the hostages would soon be reunited with their families.



The timing of the agreement, coming just days before Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president on January 20, has been widely interpreted as tied to his demands for action. A week prior, Trump issued a stark ultimatum, warning that if the hostages were not released by the time he took office, severe consequences would follow. Speaking in Florida, he cautioned, “All hell will break out in the Middle East,” emphasizing the seriousness of his position and leaving no ambiguity about potential repercussions.



Shortly after Trump’s warnings, the cease-fire deal was announced, set to take effect Sunday. While both Trump and Biden have laid claim to facilitating the agreement, the situation underscores the heightened tensions and diplomatic challenges in the region, as well as the political stakes involved in resolving such high-profile conflicts.

