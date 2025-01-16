Dalen Products Celebrates 50 Years Of Excellence In Garden Protection And Growth Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dalen Products Logo

Famous Dalen Scarecrow Owl

- Peter Caldwell, Dalen Products

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dalen Products, a trusted leader in garden protection and growth solutions, is thrilled to announce its 50th anniversary starting this January. Since its founding in 1975, the company has been committed to delivering top-quality, scientifically backed products that help gardeners cultivate thriving, healthy outdoor spaces.

From humble beginnings in Knoxville, Tennessee, Dalen Products has grown into a nationally recognized brand. Innovative offerings - including its famous scarecrow decoy owl and natural garden protectors, landscaping borders and edging , protective fencing, mosquito and pest control, tomato growth products, and more - can be found at major retailers such as Walmart, Lowe's, Home Depot, Costco, and Ace Hardware. Customers can also shop their extensive catalog directly online at dalenproducts - which includes exclusive products and promotions. Dalen is proud to produce a wide range of items at its own manufacturing facility in the USA, utilizing top quality production standards.

"For 50 years Dalen has had the pleasure of having our hands in the North American garden. When we first sowed the seed of our manufacturing in 1975, we weren't sure how we would grow – or if we would even make it through the first season. Here we are, half a century later”, notes Peter Caldwell, Marketing Director at Dalen Products. "Like a garden, we are constantly in a state of change. While some of our products are perfect in their simplicity, we are driven to refine our work into innovative offshoots. As we spring headstrong into a new era of gardening, we will always honor the roots that have nourished us for all these years. Our spirit of innovation is the fertile ground which allows us to flourish and thrive.”

Dalen Products plans to mark this momentous occasion with special initiatives throughout the year, including exclusive promotions, the launch of new, cutting-edge products, new kits to simplify the customer purchasing experience, stories from the company's journey, and other activities to be announced. In addition, the brand has launched its Dalen Gardeneer Club Facebook group ( ), where like-minded gardening fans can share their tips, pictures, and more in a safe and protected community. Altogether, these initiatives reflect the company's dedication to fostering a love for gardening and environmental stewardship.

Stay updated on Dalen Products' 50th anniversary activities by visiting and following them on social media. The brand is more excited than ever to grow together with its customers and fans toward a brighter, greener tomorrow.

About Dalen Products

Founded in 1975, Dalen Products specializes in producing premium, scientifically backed garden protection and growth solutions. With a mission to help gardeners achieve healthier, more productive outdoor spaces, Dalen has become a trusted name in gardening, offering products available at major retailers and online.

For more information, visit .

Peter Caldwell

Dalen Products

+1 865-966-3256

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.