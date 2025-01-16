Biden emphasizes importance of nation's system of checks in preserving democracy

(MENAFN) In his farewell speech on Thursday, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of the nation's system of checks and balances in preserving democracy. He expressed concern over the dangerous concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few, warning that excessive wealth poses a serious threat to democracy. Biden also conveyed his best wishes to his successor, Donald Trump, who is set to be inaugurated on January 20.



Biden called for greater accountability from social platforms in combating the spread of fake news and stressed the need to reduce the influence of "dark money" in politics. He highlighted the importance of ensuring the United States maintains leadership in artificial intelligence, cautioning against China’s growing influence in the field and emphasizing the need for AI to be safe and trustworthy.



In his address, Biden warned of the danger of an oligarchy forming in America, with power concentrated in the hands of a few super-rich individuals. He also highlighted the threat posed to climate change progress by powerful forces seeking to reverse achievements made in addressing environmental issues.

