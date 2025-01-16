Australian mother faces charges for poisoning her baby to raise funds online

(MENAFN) Authorities in Australia have charged a mother with allegedly poisoning her one-year-old daughter and sharing videos of the child’s suffering online to solicit donations through GoFundMe, police and outlets reported on Thursday.



The 34-year-old woman is accused of going to "great lengths" to hide the fact that she was administering prescription and over-the-counter medications to the baby without medical authorization, according to Queensland detective inspector Paul Dalton.



Medical staff at a Brisbane hospital raised concerns with authorities in October last year when the infant was being treated for a serious mental condition, Dalton revealed.



Police acted quickly to safeguard the child and initiated an investigation, he added.



Although police have not officially confirmed her relationship to the child, local media widely identified the accused as the baby's mother from Queensland's Sunshine Coast.



Between August and October of last year, the woman allegedly recorded and shared footage showing the child in "immense distress and pain" to solicit financial support from online followers, Dalton said.



Tests conducted this month reportedly confirmed the presence of unauthorized medications, according to police.



On Thursday, the woman was charged with 11 offenses.



"There are no words to describe just how repulsive offences of this nature are," Dalton stated.

MENAFN16012025000045016755ID1109097294