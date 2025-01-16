Trump associates prepare bill to allow him to purchase Greenland

(MENAFN) Allies of President-elect Donald in the US House of Representatives have introduced draft legislation aimed at giving the president authority to negotiate the purchase of Greenland from Denmark. The bill, proposed by Representative Andy Ogles and backed by ten co-sponsors, would allow Trump to initiate talks with Denmark immediately after his inauguration on January 20, 2025.



This proposal follows Trump's renewed interest in acquiring Greenland, which he has called crucial for national security. Trump has even suggested using military or economic pressure to achieve the goal. Greenland's pro-independence leader, Prime Minister Mute Egede, has expressed a willingness to discuss the matter, although he reiterated that Greenland's people do not want to be controlled by either Denmark or the US. Greenland, rich in natural resources, remains an important geopolitical location for the US, which maintains a military base there. Despite its small population, surveys indicate significant support among Greenlanders for Trump's proposal.

