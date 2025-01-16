Hungary`s Foreign Minister says that Biden’s Russian oil sanctions creates ‘serious challenges’

(MENAFN) Hungary's Foreign Peter Szijjarto has expressed concern that the new sanctions imposed by outgoing US President Joe Biden on Russian companies are creating significant challenges for Central Europe. The sanctions, targeting key Russian producers like Neft and Surgutneftegaz, as well as their subsidiaries, could lead to higher prices in Hungary and other nearby countries, Szijjarto warned. He explained that the sanctions could disrupt the oil supply chain, potentially driving up fuel costs.



Szijjarto emphasized that the Hungarian would work with regional partners to mitigate the impact. He also looked ahead to the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, suggesting that Trump's administration would be more aligned with Hungary's interests. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized Biden's sanctions, claiming that they harm European allies and the US public while failing to weaken Russia.

MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109097207