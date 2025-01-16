(MENAFN) Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has secured a resounding victory in the presidential runoff, winning 74.68% of the vote and securing a second term. Milanovic, known for his critical stance on the EU, NATO, and Western aid to Ukraine, defeated Dragan Primorac, the candidate from the ruling Croatian Union (HDZ). Voter turnout was approximately 45% of the 3.5 million registered voters.



In his victory speech, Milanovic described his win as a "plebiscite message" from the Croatian people, calling on international leaders to heed their concerns. Throughout his presidency, Milanovic has opposed Croatia’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict, referring to it as a NATO proxy war against Russia. Last year, he used his presidential powers to block the deployment of Croatian officers to a NATO mission in Germany, asserting that he would serve as the highest authority on foreign policy and security matters.



Milanovic's opposition to Western support for Ukraine has led to accusations from Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who labeled him “pro-Russian” and “Putin’s poodle.” However, Milanovic has denied these charges, emphasizing that his goal is to prevent Croatia from becoming drawn into the ongoing conflict. Since the escalation of the war between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, the Croatian government has contributed €300 million in military aid to Ukraine.

