Infinium Announces Series C Investment And Acquisition Of Greyrock Technology

Brookfield, alongside new investors Japan Hydrogen Fund, Development Bank of Japan, Japan Organization for Metals & Energy Security (JOGMEC), Mitsubishi Corporation, University of Michigan and RockCreek join existing investors Amazon, AP Ventures, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Neuman & Esser, SK and NextEra Energy Resources in the round. This new funding supports the growth of the Infinium project pipeline and enables the expansion of offerings in the advanced energy solutions space. BofA Securities served as placement agent to Infinium on the fundraise.

Infinium is the first eFuels provider in the world to produce and ship commercial volumes of ultra-low carbon eFuels to customers globally from its North American production site, known as Project Pathfinder. eFuels from Pathfinder are being used today in the United States and Europe.

eFuels are drop-in synthetic alternatives to fuels and chemicals used in the transportation and manufacturing sectors today. These products are designed to reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by over 90% compared to today's conventional fossil-based products. Industry leaders including Amazon, American Airlines, Borealis and airline consortium IAG are customers.

"Infinium eFuels allow our customers to use their existing infrastructure - planes, trucks, ships - while dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions in hard to abate categories," said Robert Schuetzle, CEO of Infinium. "The continued confidence of our investors demonstrates the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions that give our customers flexibility to solve their greatest energy challenges."

With the acquisition of Greyrock Technology, the Infinium portfolio now includes more than 250 patents worldwide, industry leading proprietary catalysts, and supports breakthrough intellectual property for Power-to-Liquids (PtL) and gas conversion solutions covering many application areas.

About Infinium

Infinium is a leading provider of gas conversion solutions and developer of eFuels projects. Its offerings include ultra-low carbon synthetic eFuels, technology enabling monetization of flare gas and RNG, and patented technology designed to support the rapidly evolving energy industry. Infinium is a company of "firsts"-the first to produce commercial volumes of power-to-liquid clean eFuels; the first to develop and deploy modular gas conversion technology; and the only clean fuels innovator offering end-to-end solutions to customers at every step in their energy journey. Industry leaders including Amazon, American Airlines, Borealis and IAG are customers of Infinium. Learn more at .

Media Contact: [email protected]



