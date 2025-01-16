Russian Drone Attack Hits Agricultural Company In Chernihiv Region
1/16/2025 6:10:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of January 15, Russia's drone attack targeted an agricultural enterprise in the Pryluky district of the Chernihiv region, damaging a grain storage facility.
This was announced by the National Police of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.
According to law enforcement officers, the attack resulted in significant damage to an administrative building on the territory of the agricultural company, as well as substantial damage to a hangar containing agricultural machinery and a facility storing more than 2,000 tonnes of grain. No injuries were reported among the company's employees.
The incident was formally documented in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438“War Crimes” of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of January 15, Russian troops launched attack drones from several directions, and the air alert was declared in several regions.
