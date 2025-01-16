Defense minister declares that Poles are getting tired of Ukrainians
1/16/2025 6:07:02 AM
(MENAFN) Poles are increasingly "fatigued" by the presence of Ukrainian migrants, especially after nearly a million Ukrainians relocated to Poland since the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. He partially attributed this fatigue to the perception of young Ukrainian men living a lavish lifestyle in Poland instead of fighting to defend their country.
In an interview with the Financial Times, Kosiniak-Kamysz said, "Of course there is fatigue in Polish society, and it is understandable especially when people here see young Ukrainian men driving the latest cars or staying in five-star hotels." He had made similar remarks in October, expressing concerns that such displays of wealth were offensive to Polish taxpayers who were funding military and financial aid to Ukraine.
A poll from the Center for Public Opinion Research in October revealed that approximately 67% of Polish citizens supported deporting male Ukrainian migrants back to Ukraine. Kosiniak-Kamysz also commented on recent tensions regarding Poland’s delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, suggesting that Ukrainian leadership should recognize Poland's contributions, stating, "When others were only sending helmets, we sent tanks."
Additionally, Kosiniak-Kamysz ruled out sending Polish peacekeepers to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow, advocating instead for a more balanced approach to burden-sharing within NATO.
