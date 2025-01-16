Designrush Recognizes Suntec India For Excellence In PPC Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India has been recognized as one of the top Pay-Per-Click (PPC) companies in California by DesignRush, a leading B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. The recognition serves as a testament to SunTec India's commitment to exceptional performance and the development of creative PPC campaigns.



DesignRush evaluated multiple eCommerce PPC service providers worldwide, considering various criteria such as client feedback, pricing, portfolios, and reputation. The meticulous assessment process ensures that only the most effective and reliable agencies are recognized. SunTec India's selection as a top PPC company underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality results and maximizing return on investment for its clients.



"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from DesignRush," said Ravi Kant, Vice President of eCommerce division at SunTec India. "It reflects our team's dedication to leveraging data-driven strategies and innovative approaches in PPC advertising to help our clients achieve their business goals."



As businesses increasingly rely on digital marketing to drive growth, SunTec India continues to set industry benchmarks with its exceptional Pay-Per-Click (PPC) services. Recognized for its data-driven strategies and client-centric approach, the company offers a full spectrum of PPC solutions, including keyword research, campaign strategy, ad creation, A/B testing, and performance monitoring. This prestigious recognition from DesignRush reaffirms its reputation as a trusted partner in delivering impactful PPC & digital marketing services.



About SunTec India:



SunTec India is a multi-process IT outsourcing firm with over 25 years of industry experience and over 8,530 global clients. The company specializes in providing end-to-end data management, digital marketing, eCommerce services, and custom web and mobile app development solutions. Utilizing a human-in-the-loop approach, SunTec India combines expert insights with automated tools to deliver solutions tailored to client needs. Recognized for its focus on innovation, data security, and process transparency, SunTec India is committed to providing measurable results and building long-lasting partnerships.



