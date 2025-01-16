Ex-Labour Party leader calls on UK government to stop supplying spare parts for F-35 fighter jets to Israel

(MENAFN) Former Labour Party leader and British MP Jeremy Corbyn has called on the UK to stop supplying spare parts for F-35 fighter jets to Israel, amidst growing criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza. Speaking at a rally in Whitehall in solidarity with the Palestinian people on the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, Corbyn criticized the government's stance, arguing that the UK should not continue providing military support to Israel. He stated, "I have asked the government to stop supplying F-35 spare parts. They claim they cannot exclude Israel from receiving these parts, but I believe they are wrong."



Corbyn highlighted his efforts to address the issue in Parliament and through formal communication with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. He reiterated his commitment to pressing the government on this matter, emphasizing the UK's responsibility in the ongoing conflict. "We cannot be complicit in supplying arms to Israel or in using the Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, as a weapons collection point," Corbyn said, insisting that the actions in Gaza are directly tied to the UK's involvement. Amid accusations of genocide against Israel for its actions in Gaza, there have been increasing calls for the British government to cease all arms exports to Israel. Although Britain has suspended 30 of the 350 arms export licenses to Israel, it has excluded the supply of F-35 parts, citing potential disruptions to the global F-35 program.

MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109096995