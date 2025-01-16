India PC, Mobile And Console Games Market Research 2024: 3 Report Bundle - Market Models, Gamer Behaviour & Market Insights, Updated Market Models

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Games market Reports Series - 3 Report Bundle" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India Games Market Reports are presented in an all-new way. Each report includes sections on PC, mobile and console segments. From the importance of localization to user preferences for in-game monetization, discover how gamers in India engage with video games so you can make the best business decision through this India Report Series.
India secured its position as the world's most populous nation in 2023 and retained its title as the fastest growing video games market in Asia. Factors such as higher disposable income, the growth of internet connectivity, and low-cost smartphones are propelling India's video games market forward.
This series includes 3 reports:
Market Model Report: May 2024 Gamer Behaviour & Market Insights Report: July-September 2024 Market Model Update Report: November 2024
Key takeaways from the India Market Model Report
The Indian video games market generated revenue of $830 million in 2023, up 15.9% YoY, a slight decline from the 19% growth in 2022. 3% of gamers spend money on video games, with monthly ARRPU standing at $0.29. The India video games market is set to grow 13.6% in 2024, with revenue of $943 million, surpassing $1 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to reach $1.4 billion in 2028, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 11.1%. India is the fastest-growing market and is a market that game companies need to pay attention to now. Mobile will continue to be a disproportionate part of India's gaming pie by spending, accounting for 77.9% of total revenue, followed by PC (14.5%) and console (7.7%).
Key takeaways from the India Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report
Monetization opportunities: More Indian gamers are willing to spend money for games
77.3% of PC gamers self-reported that they spent more on PC games in Q1 2024 compared to the same period last year, higher than mobile and console. Paying female gamers spend 8.5% more per month on games than their male counterparts. The analyst expects rising disposable incomes, along with increased high-end penetration of smartphones and mobile-first esports tournaments, will result in increased engagement, and consequently, higher ARPU figures.
Continued popularity of battle royale and shooters
57% of mobile gamers in India have played a battle royale title in the past 3 months, with BGMI and Free Fire leading the way, while 6 in 10 mobile game spenders surveyed have purchased a battle pass or season pass.
Esports frenzy in India
65.4% of respondents are engaged with esports through playing, watching, or competing in tournaments. Those that engage with esports spend 12% more on gaming, on average, compared to those that do not engage with esports.
The power of peers and influencers:
57.2% of India's gamers discover new titles via streamers and influencers. The ability to play with or against friends online, and popularity among peers and reviewers, emerged as the two most influential factors for gamers in India when choosing a new game to play per our survey, suggesting that social elements and community endorsement hold significant sway in game selection.
Key Topics Covered:
India Market Model Report Table of Contents
About the Report
Executive Summary
Market Model Infographic
2024 Market Model
Market Model - All Platforms Market Model - Mobile Market Model - PC Market Model - Console Market Model - Export
Analysis & Demographics
Forward Looking Analysis
Gamer Demographics
Appendix
Methodology
List of Exhibits
Domestic Video Games Market - Mobile, PC, Console Gamer Demographics - Gender, Age & Devices Gamer Demographics - Employment Status and Income
India Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report Table of Contents
About the Report
Executive Summary
Infographic
Growth Drivers & Inhibitors
Gamer Behavior Insights
Methodology
Gaming motivation Why gamers are playing games Spending trends in PC gaming & mobile gaming Games selection & discovery The power of female gamers
Mobile Game Market Insights
Mobile games market overview Mobile gamer survey Spending behavior Genre Analysis Top in-app purchases Top 10 mobile games in India
PC Game Market Insights
PC games market overview PC gamer survey Genre analysis
Console Game Market Insights
Console games market overview Console game ownership
Esports, Livestreaming, & Internet Cafes
Esports Overview and Market Model Esports engagement Top Livestreaming Platforms
Hardware & Technology
Smartphone premiumization Gaming as driver for India-manufactured laptop Web3 and AIGC in Video Games
Localization & Payments
Localization Overview Localized marketing strategy Gamer Insights: Payment channels
Financial & Regulations
RMG and Video Games: overview Gaming-specific policies International companies tap into India games market Increasing Investor Focus on Video Game Infrastructure Key Gaming M&A / Investment Events in India
Appendix
About the Analyst
List of Exhibits
Companies Featured
Activision Blizzard Amazon Apple Aptos Labs ASUS Blume Ventures Century Games Circle of Games Comic Con India DeVC Dream Games Dream11 EA Epic Games Esports Engine Felicity Games Freaks 4U Gaming Fun Drive Games Funstop Fusebox Games Games 247 Gametion Garena Gemba Capital GFR Fund Google HP InfoEdge Ventures Ivy Mobile Jio Konami Krafton LightFury Games Liquidnitro Games Maelstrom Fund Mayhem Studios Microsoft Mixi Inc. Mobile Premier League Moon Active Nazara Technologies Nexus Venture Partners Niantic Nintendo Nodwin Gaming Paper Boat Apps Phoenix Games Pix Capital PopReach Games Riot Games Roblox Corp. Rohit Gaming Studio Ruby Games AS samsung Saswat Ventures Skyesports Sony Stan Gaming Supercell Supercent Supergaming TalkEsport The Esports Club The Hashgraph Association Ubisoft Ultimate Teen Patti Unreal Engine Upthrust Gaming Valve (Steam) Visceral Capital Vivo
