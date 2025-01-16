Hong Kong's Flagship Financial Forum Guests Enjoy City's Multi-Faceted Appeal With Tourism Board

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Hong Kong's Flagship Forum Guests Enjoy City's Multi-Faceted Appeal with Board" data-link=" Kong's Flagship Financial Forum Guests Enjoy City's Multi-Faceted Appeal with Tourism Board" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2025 - To attract high-yield visitors to Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) constantly promotes the development of Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism through elevating business travellers' experience in Hong Kong, reinforcing the city's position as the World's Meeting Place. In line with this mission, and with the vision of the newly released Development Blueprint for Hong Kong Tourism Industry 2.0, Hong Kong's spirit of hospitality was amply demonstrated for about 100 guests of Asia Financial Forum (AFF), the city's flagship financial event that is the first in the region to kick-start the new year.

Phoebe Shing, Director of Business Development Team Lead, MICE of Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), said, The Tourism Blueprint 2.0 has reaffirmed that hospitality is also about creating a rich, and enjoyable experience for visitors. AFF, an established event launched by the HKSAR Government in 2007 and the first major event for Hong Kong on the 2025 events calendar, is the perfect platform for showcasing Hong Kong-style hospitality to an important audience of movers and shakers in the global financial field.

Iconic Hong Kong experiences showcasing the city's strengths beyond financial fields The unique bleisure offerings showcased the city's multi-faceted appeal perfect to add colour to any business event anytime. From the classic Peak Tram ride to Victoria Harbour cruise, and from the city's traditional cultural immersion at Man Mo Temple to revitalised heritage tour at Tai Kwun, all are easy to explore seamlessly by event guests.

Classic Peak Tram & Sky Terrace 428 Visits for a perfect elevated panorama Guests were transported from the buzzing conference hall to serene Peak views in less than 20 minutes, in an awe-inspiring journey on the funicular Peak Tram leading to a full experience of Sky Terrace 428 and a stroll to the Lion's Point View Pavilion for stunning views. The group was also mesmerised by the Hong Kong-style snacks and toys at a corner store full of local nostalgia, taking pictures to recollect their memories in Hong Kong.























Dr. Jochen Biedermann, Managing Director of World Alliance of International Financial Centres Dr. Jochen Biedermann, Managing Director of World Alliance of International Financial Centres from Germany said, Taking part in AFF for exchanges is for the mind, whereas joining the night tour to the Peak on the tram was a feast for the eyes. I enjoyed it very much. I was here like 10 years ago and it's nice to be back. The Peak Tram station now is very modern, nicely illuminated and colourful. The Peak is definitely one of the most attractive points of Hong Kong for tourists and business people like me.



Aqua Luna ride for stunning Victoria Harbour experience Soon after the event concluded, guests were invited to cruise on characterful Aqua Luna red-sail junk boat, taking in breathtaking skyline views.



















Prof Justin Yifu Lin, former Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of World Bank on Aqua Luna







Marc Baghadjian, CEO & Co-founder of Hypercard American Express

Marc Baghadjian, CEO & Co-founder of Hypercard American Express from New York said, 'I love this Aqua Luna tour! Hong Kong is so special where everybody comes to this city to do business. When we're in the room negotiating, you don't see how beautiful parts of the city are. But when you take a tour like this (to see) the stunning Hong Kong skyline and (feel) the vibrancy of the city, you can see the Hong Kong dream here.'

Explore cultural heritage in Old Town Central On the day after the event, the guests visited Man Mo Temple to pray for good fortune through a guided Gold Foil Paste Ceremony, followed by a guided tour to discover the city's rich history represented at the Tai Kwun heritage site.





























Felix Katterl, Partner of Soutien Group Felix Katterl, Partner of Soutien Group from Qatar said, It is my first visit in Hong Kong. It is a very diverse city. The tours allowed me to learn more about Hong Kong's history, Hong Kong's heritage. I've been wishing for health, prosperity, well-being, and peace in the world when sticking the gold foil on the deer. For Tai Kwun, it doesn't really look like a prison. It has been revitalised in a wonderful way with all these hospitality offerings, restaurants and bars. I really cannot wait to come back with my wife to show her this beautiful environment.

Hashtag: #MEHK #TheWorldsMeetingPlace #MICE #HongKong #events #eventprof #businessevents #convention #AsianFinancialForum #AFF2025













The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hong Kong Tourism Board