The Blend Of Heritage And Modernity In Santoni S/S 25 Campaign

Enduring craftsmanship. Italian soul. Modern sophistication. Introducing the Santoni Spring/ Summer 2025 collection-a tribute to the brand's origins and a journey through the lifestyle of

Le Marche, our forever territory. A constant source of inspiration, Le Marche's rich culture and

heritage is at the heart of every creation.



Rooted in the beauty of its surroundings, the collection captures the timeless elegance of

Italian craftsmanship, harmoniously blending tradition with refined innovation to embody the

spirit of Santoni and the soul of Le Marche.



Set under the golden sun of Le Marche, the SS25 collection reflects the vibrant energy of

sunlit piazzas and the warm hues of historic architecture. From soft, flowing silhouettes to

bright accents, the collection draws on the colors and textures of the region-evoking a sense

of effortless elegance.



This season's palette mirrors the landscapes of Le Marche: earthy terracotta, sandy beige, and

rich brown, contrasted with pops of Mediterranean blue and deep red. Innovative textures and

refined materials, such as woven leather and polished finishes, create a unique harmony of

tradition and modernity.



Signature styles for the season include versatile loafers with intricate hand-woven details,

lightweight sandals perfect for summer escapes, and sleek sneakers designed for contemporary

living. Each piece embodies Santoni's commitment to craftsmanship, where every detail reflects

the brand's dedication to excellence and timeless beauty.



“The collection is a celebration of our roots and the lifestyle of Le Marche”, says Giuseppe

Santoni, Chairman and Executive President.“With each design, we aim to capture the elegance

of our land and create pieces that honor our heritage while embracing modernity”.



With the SS25 collection, Santoni invites you to embark on a journey through Le Marche, a

place where nature, design, and history converge. This season is more than a collection-it's an

ode to the land, the craft, and the timeless elegance that defines Santoni.