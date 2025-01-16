Workplace Well-Being: Jeremy Painkin On Mental Health In 2025

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Advocating for mental as a cornerstone of workplace success, supported by data and actionable insights

Jeremy Painkin, a respected business leader and advocate for workplace culture, is shining a spotlight on the importance of mental health in the workplace for 2025. With stress, burnout, and mental health challenges on the rise globally, Painkin is urging organizations to make mental health support a priority for employees.

“Workplace mental health isn't just a personal issue; it's a business imperative,” says Painkin.“When employees feel supported, they perform better, collaborate more effectively, and drive stronger results. It's time we treat mental health as foundational to success.”

The State of Workplace Mental Health

Painkin's advocacy is grounded in compelling statistics. According to the World Health Organization, depression and anxiety cost the global economy $1 trillion annually in lost productivity. Additionally, a 2024 survey by Gallup revealed that 76% of employees experience burnout at least sometimes, with 28% reporting feeling burned out“very often.”

“Mental health challenges affect every level of an organization,” Painkin emphasizes.“The numbers are staggering, but behind those numbers are real people struggling to balance work and life in increasingly stressful environments.”

Practical Strategies for Change

Painkin advocates for several actionable strategies to address workplace mental health:



Creating Open Cultures: Encouraging conversations about mental health to reduce stigma.

Providing Resources: Offering access to counseling, employee assistance programs, and flexible work options. Training Leaders: Equipping managers with tools to recognize and address mental health challenges.

“When leaders make mental health a priority, they set the tone for the entire organization,” Painkin explains.“It starts with awareness but requires consistent action.”

The Business Case for Mental Health

Investing in mental health doesn't just benefit employees; it boosts business performance. A study from Deloitte found that for every $1 invested in workplace mental health initiatives, companies see an average return of $5 due to reduced absenteeism, increased productivity, and improved retention.

“Supporting mental health isn't just the right thing to do-it's smart business,” Painkin notes.“Healthy employees lead to healthy organizations.”

Leading by Example

As a mentor and leader, Painkin has consistently championed employee well-being. His emphasis on creating trust and fostering growth has earned him a reputation as a transformational leader.

“When people know you care about them beyond their performance, they show up differently,” he says.“They're more engaged, more innovative, and more resilient.”

About Jeremy Painkin

Jeremy Painkin is a seasoned executive known for his ability to transform teams and organizations through trust, purpose, and strategic leadership. Currently serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Naylor Association Solutions, he is also a passionate advocate for mentorship and community impact. With a career spanning industries and challenges, Jeremy's focus remains on creating environments where people and businesses thrive.