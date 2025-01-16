Human Rights Watch Calls For Boycott Of Afghanistan Cricket Team

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Human Rights Watch has called on the International Council (ICC) to prevent the Afghanistan national cricket team from participating in international games and to suspend the membership of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

In a statement released on Wednesday, the organization emphasized that the Afghanistan national cricket team should remain sanctioned until women are allowed to access education and participate in sports. The organization noted that the Afghanistan Cricket Board is under the control of the Taliban.

Human Rights Watch pointed out that the ICC's charter rejects discrimination and exclusion in sports based on gender or race. However, Afghanistan's girls and women are not allowed to participate in cricket or other sports.

Minky Worden, directors of Human Rights Watch, stated in the statement that the Taliban has imposed numerous orders and regulations that strip women of their rights, including their rights to work and education.

Several human rights defenders have supported the boycott of the Afghanistan cricket team due to the close ties between some of its members and Taliban officials, particularly Sirajuddin Haqqani, the group's Interior Minister. However, opponents argue that boycotting the cricket team will not lead to any changes in the Taliban's policies.

The International Cricket Council has not supported the boycott of the Afghanistan cricket team, and the team is scheduled to play against England in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February.

This growing tension highlights the ongoing struggle for women's rights in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. The international community is grappling with how to address human rights violations while maintaining engagement with Afghanistan sports and cultural institutions.

The debate over the Afghanistan cricket team's participation is emblematic of the broader global response to the Taliban's restrictive policies. As pressure mounts, it will be crucial to balance advocacy for women's rights with the complex realities of international sports diplomacy.

