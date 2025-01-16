Cyrela Soars: Brazilian Real Estate Giant Reports Record-Breaking Q4 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cyrela, Brazil's leading developer, stunned the with its Q4 2024 operational results. The company's press release revealed a staggering 184% increase in launches, reaching R$4.87 billion in potential General Sales Value (VGV).



This remarkable growth outpaced expectations and solidified Cyrela's position as a market leader. The company introduced 21 new projects between October and December 2024.



Cyrela's sales team impressed investors by selling 57% of these new developments. This figure surpassed the 46% sales rate achieved in the same period of 2023.



The improved sales performance demonstrated the company's ability to adapt to changing market conditions. Cyrela's net contracted sales reached R$3.5 billion in Q4 2024.



This figure represented a 93% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. The company's strong sales momentum continued throughout the year. Cyrela reported annual net contracted sales of R$9.3 billion, a 44% increase from the previous year.







The company's launch volume for the full year 2024 grew by 45%. Cyrela achieved R$9.6 billion in potential VGV across all its projects. This growth reflected the company's aggressive expansion strategy.



It also demonstrated its ability to identify profitable opportunities in the Brazilian real estate market. Cyrela's management team attributed the strong performance to several factors.

Cyrela's Strategic Focus

The company focused on high-end developments, which accounted for 59% of total launches in 2024. This strategy allowed Cyrela to target affluent buyers who remained resilient despite economic challenges.



The company also increased its participation in the government's Minha Casa, Minha Vida (MCMV) program. MCMV projects represented 23% of Cyrela's total launches in 2024, up from 15% in 2023.



This diversification helped the company tap into the growing demand for affordable housing in Brazil. Cyrela's success came despite a challenging economic environment in Brazil. The country faced high interest rates and persistent inflation throughout 2024.



However, Cyrela's management team implemented effective strategies to navigate these headwinds and deliver strong results.



The company's impressive performance did not go unnoticed by industry analysts. Itaú BBA described Cyrela's Q3 2024 preview as "impressive," noting strong sales momentum and consistency in launches.



BTG Pactual analysts expressed surprise at Cyrela's performance, which exceeded their already optimistic estimates. Cyrela's stock (CYRE3) experienced a 27% decline in 2024 despite the strong operational results.



This disconnect between the company's performance and its stock price reflected broader market concerns about the real estate sector in Brazil's challenging economic environment.



Looking ahead, Cyrela appears well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory in 2025. The company's focus on high-end developments and strategic participation in government housing programs provide a balanced approach to the market.



However, challenges remain, including potential economic headwinds and the need to maintain operational efficiency in a competitive market.

MENAFN16012025007421016031ID1109096825