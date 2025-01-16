(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EASM Becomes a Cybersecurity Cornerstone as Digital Footprints Expand Worldwide
Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "External Attack Surface Management (EASM) Sector, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The need for EASM has expanded well beyond compliance and the outdated practice of manually tracking digital assets in Excel; it is now a foundational element of modern cybersecurity. As digital transformation accelerates - through cloud migration, IoT, AI, and remote work - organizations' digital footprints are growing at unprecedented rates. This expansion, coupled with rising IT complexity and reliance on third-party vendors, has created vulnerabilities across a wider range of attack vectors. Traditional perimeter-based security is no longer sufficient as attackers increasingly target weaknesses in exposed assets like domains, mobile apps, social media profiles, and supply chains, raising the risks of phishing attacks, data breaches, and third-party compromises.
A reactive approach to security is financially unsustainable, with the average breach now costing organizations $4.45 million per incident (IBM, 2023). Proactively managing external risks, including misconfigurations and third-party vulnerabilities, is essential to minimize revenue losses, operational disruptions, and brand damage. EASM allows organizations to take a comprehensive approach to secure digital assets beyond traditional perimeters by providing crucial visibility into emerging threats and reinforcing defenses in real time.
Historically, EASM operated separately from related fields like vulnerability management (VM), automated security validation (ASV), cyber threat intelligence (CTI), and digital risk protection (DRP). However, these areas are converging now to form integrated security platforms that deliver more cohesive and effective risk management.
The EASM market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the proliferation of external attack surfaces and advances in AI. North America currently leads in EASM adoption, followed closely by Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), with notable growth potential in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America (LATAM). High-risk and highly regulated sectors like finance, government, and technology are leading adopters of EASM solutions due to stringent regulatory requirements and heightened exposure to cyber threats.
In conclusion, EASM is poised for substantial growth as organizations increasingly recognize its essential role in comprehensive, proactive cybersecurity. This demand is fueled by the diverse security needs of various industries and the intricate challenges presented by a globalized, digital-first economy.
Key Topics Covered
Growth Opportunities: Research Scope
Scope of Analysis Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation in the EASM Sector
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperatives The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EASM Industry
Insights for CISOs
Threat Landscape Overview Market Overview Types of EASM Vendors The EASM Cycle Governance Use Cases Operational Use Cases Offensive Security Use Cases Points of Differentiation
Ecosystem in the EASM Sector
Distribution Channels Competitive Environment Key Vendors
Growth Generator in the EASM Sector
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Revenue Forecast by Business Size Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Generator North America
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Revenue Forecast by Business Size Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator LATAM
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Revenue Forecast by Business Size Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator EMEA
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Revenue Forecast by Business Size Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator APAC
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Revenue Forecast by Business Size Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe in the EASM Sector
Growth Opportunity 1: Lead the Development of AI-enabled EASM Use Cases Growth Opportunity 2: Adopt Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Use Cases Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Marketing Campaigns
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN16012025004107003653ID1109096588
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.