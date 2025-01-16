(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AESTRA INSTITUTE NAMED“TOP AESTHETIC TRAINING CENTER IN AMERICA” IN THE 2025 AESTHETIC EVERYTHING® AWARDS

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aestra Institute has been recognized as the“Top Aesthetic Training Center in America” in the prestigious 2025 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Awards. This award is a testament to the institute's commitment to providing exceptional education and training to medical professionals in the field of aesthetics.The Aestra Institute, located in St. Petersburg, Florida, offers a wide range of CE accredited courses for medical professionals looking to enhance their skills and knowledge in the field of aesthetics. From injectables and laser treatments to advanced techniques in facial rejuvenation, the institute provides comprehensive training programs that are designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry.“We are honored to receive this recognition from Aesthetic Everything®,” said Denise Merdich, founder and president of Aestra Institute.“Our team is dedicated to providing top-notch education and training to medical professionals, and this award is a testament to our commitment to excellence. We are constantly striving to stay at the forefront of the industry and provide our students with the latest techniques and technologies.”The Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards are considered the most prestigious and influential awards in the industry. The winners are chosen through a rigorous process that includes public voting and a panel of industry experts. Aestra Institute's recognition as the“Top Aesthetic Training Center in America” is a testament to their dedication to providing high-quality education and training to medical professionals.For more information about Aestra Institute and their courses, visit their website at .

